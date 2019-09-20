Trending
THE FOREVER STAR WARS
theringer.com

With the first season of "The Book of Boba Fett" wrapped, expect a slew of additional TV "Star Wars" adventures to hit Disney+ soon. But the best way for the franchise to move forward is to head back to the big screen too.

THE FINAL DESTINATION
cnn.com

Slovenia's northwestern corner is packed with spectacular landscapes of towering peaks, waterfalls, rushing rivers and pristine mountain lakes, many of which are contained within Triglav, the country's only national park.

JOHN LEWIS SHEFFIELD: SEPT 1963-JUNE 2021
theguardian.com

The closure of John Lewis's store in Sheffield after almost 60 years was a bitter blow. As debate rages over what to do with the huge empty site, the city is becoming a test case for where Britain's urban centers may be heading.

