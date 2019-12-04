A Star Wars Fan Recut 'The Mandalorian' To Look Like An 1980s Sitcom
Filmmaker Gareth Wood channeled his inner "Perfect Strangers" to recut "The Mandalorian" as a TV comedy from the 80s.
Filmmaker Gareth Wood channeled his inner "Perfect Strangers" to recut "The Mandalorian" as a TV comedy from the 80s.
When asked by Howard Stern about his and Chris Farley's firing from SNL, Sandler said, "We pretended we weren't sad."
What is this creature resting on my paw?
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It was one of the most arresting viral photos of the year: a horde of climbers clogged atop Mount Everest. But it only begins to capture the deadly realities of what transpired that day at 29,000 feet.
Disney+ gives streaming subscribers access to nearly all of the classic back catalog, but not all of the old movies stand the test of time.
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
During a Buckingham Palace reception at the NATO summit, Trudeau was recorded on camera seemingly joking about Trump with other world leaders.
In a recent study, an answer I wrote almost a decade ago was found to be the most copied snippet on Stack Overflow. Ironically it happens to be buggy.
After the most recent known use of the AGM-114R9X Hellfire missile, a weapon that uses blades instead of explosives to kill its target with minimal collateral damage, evidence of exactly how the bizarre weapon works has come to light.
The House Judiciary Committee held a public impeachment hearing on Wednesday with three lawyers calling Donald Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine some of the "worst examples of misconduct in presidential history."
"No Time to Die" will be Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond. The movie premieres in theaters on April 8, 2020.
How a relentless speedup is reshaping the working class
A pyromaniac cousin chucks a flare at a pile of leaves. What could go wrong?
A young man with a reddish beard and tailored jacket sat on the aisle at Christie's New York November 2011 evening sale and calmly underbid four works from the single owner sale of software mogul Peter Norton.
How two lottery-crazed bank clerks cooked up China's biggest bank robbery of all time.
The Triple Bristle GO Battery Powered Sonic Toothbrush is recommended by dentists because of how easy it is to use and how complete of a clean it gives your teeth. Plus, it's just $24.99 now.
Caught red handed, this pitbull decides the best reaction is to fake death.
Through countless ups and downs, fist pumps and grenades, no show has come closer to capturing the complexities and nuances of real-life friendship
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
Take a millilitre too much and you'll put yourself into a coma. So why does it keep getting more popular?
Cold War bunkers are dotted all over London, secretive locations that were intended to keep the arms of government moving in a worst case Cold War scenario.
A nearby house caught the TPC Group chemical plant explosion on camera and the result is eye-popping.
It takes an inordinately long time to do it the usual way. So let's do things the satisfying way.
Jumping from job to job wasn't a choice, especially for Black folks.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When asked by Howard Stern about his and Chris Farley's firing from SNL, Sandler said, "We pretended we weren't sad."
Narrowing down the 25 best TV episodes from the past 10 years is maybe a silly thing to do. But we tried it anyway.
The key is to do it in one fell swoop.
A public opinion poll was conducted online by Reuters/Ipsos in September and gathered responses from 1,115 adults, with a measure of precision of three percentage points.
As the number of satellites and space junk in orbit continues to increase, so do the chances of these human-made objects colliding with one another.
Getting knocked out cold isn't very funny, but this does look like a gag from a movie.
Plenty of candidates who were polling far below Kamala Harris remain in the running for president.
Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Ariana Grande are among the most popular artists of the moment.
Filmmaker Gareth Wood channeled his inner "Perfect Strangers" to recut "The Mandalorian" as a TV comedy from the 80s.
Four correction officers have been suspended as investigators examine their failure to stop an 18-year-old detainee's suicide attempt.
Cyber Week is still going strong with big discounts at Amazon. If you're not done with your holiday shopping just yet, here's a good chance to find a bargain on something rad.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
In a strictly technical, definitional sense, this is an "era-changing" moment because there's a new CEO for Alphabet.
Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday, and she's probably the most significant candidate to do so to date.
Young Brits are flabbergasted to learned the price of various health costs.
In advance of the 2020 election, a guide to fighting viral fake news, disinformation and simple misunderstandings across Twitter, Facebook and the web.
Paul Skalnik has a decadeslong criminal record and may be one of the most prolific jailhouse informants in US history. The state of Florida is planning to execute a man based largely on his word.
What is this creature resting on my paw?
We've stepped up to help organize our colleagues, to work together for a better, safer, fairer and more ethical workplace.
A terrifically silly "bad lip reading" of the Netflix show.
A volcanic gorge in remote Kamchatka has given up some of its secrets — but not all of them.
Kevin Ellison was known for hard hits while playing for USC and the Chargers. Did that lead to increasingly bizarre behavior before his death?
A man figures out how to install the classic shooter game on a 1998 Kodak Digital Science DC260 Zoom and has the time of his life.
The ship is one of only a handful of such graves ever found mostly intact in Norway.
Inside a fortress-like megafarm on the outskirts of Beijing, dozens of pink-and-black pigs forage and snooze, unfazed by the chilly spring air.
The last two years have seen a Mister Rogers boom: a documentary, two biographies and a film. But his undergraduate experience has hardly been considered. So I had to ask: what was Fred Rogers like in college?
The level of taxation is surprisingly uneven across the country, so if taxation is an important factor in your decision-making about where to live, here is a graph that ranks the best and worst states for taxes.