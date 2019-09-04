Hyper-realistic baby dolls, known commonly as “reborn dolls,” or simply “reborns,” are many things: collectors’ items, scene partners for popular YouTube videos, or vehicles for therapy. But perhaps above all, they’re art, and the people who make them can sell their work for hundreds or thousands of dollars.
Released in 1978, Taito's "Space Invaders" is one of the most important pioneers in the history of video games. Not only was it a huge success worldwide, it also created two essential gaming innovations: high scores and a difficulty curve.
Conservative governments and leaders across the world like Trump and Jair Bolosano have expressed their controversial support for the return of torture tactics. Implicit support for this position is found constantly in the TV, films, and books we consume on a daily basis.
After the first day of school at Mark T. Sheehan High School in Wallingford, Conn., Mackenzie Bushey, a 15-year-old junior, came home upset that a teacher enforced a no-cellphones policy by confiscating students’ phones before class. She needed her cell, Mackenzie told her family last month, to notify police should a gunman attack her school.
New documents show that the M.I.T. Media Lab was aware of Epstein’s status as a convicted sex offender, and that Epstein directed contributions to the lab far exceeding the amounts M.I.T. has publicly admitted.
When an Alaska Airlines employee yelled "evacuate" at a major New York–area airport on Labor Day, one of the busiest travel days of the year, it sent 200 panicked people fleeing amid fears of a mass shooting attack.