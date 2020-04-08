A Probability Comparison Of The Rarest Things In The Universe
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
Watch these little-known creatures swimming in the swamps on Missouri.
"Sam & Diane are currently married and still like each other – check back on June 1st."
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.
Joe Ramoni took a deep dive into the remarkable rise of Jim Varney — from failed actor to overnight sensation.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In a ship deliberately embedded in an ice floe, scientists are studying the base of the food web.
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
Retreating to our kitchens offers a sense of calm and clarity in these uncertain times.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Scientists feared Apollo 11 crew members could've brought back deadly pathogens from the moon and were immediately put inside a mobile quarantine facility.
Sammartino died at in 2018 at the age of 82, but his legacy lives on.
Many states report coronavirus cases and hospitalizations differently, and the federal government is behind on data tracking. Without consistent information, the US won't be able to respond as new COVID-19 hot spots emerge.
A trucker is overwhelmed by Americans giving care packages to truckers to show their appreciation during a difficult time.
The coronavirus hasn't just changed our lives. It's disrupted death — and the rituals that are fundamental to burial for religious families like mine.
Even in the best of times, theater is the most fragile of the popular arts. Theater requires us sitting in the seats in order to be complete. It's an unequal love affair: we want theater but theater needs us. And in this pandemic, it is simply gone.
Learn all the British, Scottish and Welsh "ism's" from Rachel Weisz, Simon Pegg, Emma Thompson and so many others.
Mayor London Breed's early and aggressive moves to contain the outbreak have made San Francisco a national model in fighting the pandemic.
As US federal agencies prepare to help families survive the coronavirus disaster, Hurricane Harvey's lower-income survivors offer a warning of what can go terribly wrong.
Need a light? Get it rain or shine with the Saberlight Bolt. This plasma lighter works in any weather conditions, lighting whatever you need in an instant. Get it for 87 percent off at just $12.99 today.
A woman says Biden assaulted her in 1993 and has filed a criminal complaint.
The different ways people share the cost of rent — and in the process, their chores, childcare and lives.
Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured footage of a 150-foot long siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature.
The United States is the beacon of democracy around the world. Let's show the world that no pandemic can stop our elections.
We photographed the medical workers on the front lines in northern Italy. These are their stories.
Jay Foreman gives the intriguing backstory on how the current boroughs of London got delineated.
Experts inside and outside the government identified the threat early on and sought to raise alarms even as President Trump was moving slowly. Read some of what they had to say among themselves at critical moments.
Here are the facts on hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted despite little evidence that it works against the coronavirus.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
So much so that some are selling out in the midst of the health crisis.
The Svalbard Archipelago was uninhabited until humans came searching for resources. A historian follows their tracks.
At 42,000 pieces, the completion of the puzzle "Around the World" breaks the record of the world's largest single image jigsaw puzzle.
How a small university team built a COVID-19 data site that draws 1 billion clicks a day.
The real future may be more Amazon and less androids, but the dystopian power dynamics are hard to miss.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
How a doughnut-shop parking lot became a confluence of Chicago youth subcultures — and what killed it off.
Data gathering for toilets using biometrics of your anus. Got it? Okay, cool.
YouTuber Mark Ian Hoyle wanted to fulfill his son's birthday wish but all the McDonald's in the United Kingdom were closed, so he took matters into his own hands.
Whether you need a new bike or just need to tune up your old one, now's a great time to get back into cycling. Here's how.
As doctors treat more patients who are severely ill from COVID-19, they're noticing differences in how their lungs are damaged.
Let's just pretend this is the new normal.
Usually, that's bad. The pandemic makes it normal.
From Zoom to OnlyFans, coronavirus isolation means lonely, horny people have to get creative.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
1960s in Hong Kong continued with the development and expansion of manufacturing that began in the previous decade.These color photos were found by Martin Snelling.
Sure, maps tell us where we are, but they can show us so much more. Every single shelf should have a copy of this hardcover book filled with gorgeous illustrated maps.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.
Bennu has the distinction of being the subject of the highest resolution mosaic ever made of any planetary body.
The absurdity and humor of Siberia, the genius architecture of the Red Wall and more best photos of the week.
Joe Ramoni took a deep dive into the remarkable rise of Jim Varney — from failed actor to overnight sensation.
An examination reveals the president was warned about the potential for a pandemic but that internal divisions, lack of planning and his faith in his own instincts led to a halting response.
Sick, scared and exhausted, associates slam corporate spin as company sales drive a flood of customers to retail stores mid-pandemic
The 88 Project brought together 300 people from 9 different countries filming 88 scenes from "Back to the Future Part II."
Want to make your own cool mini computer? This Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit gives you everything you need to begin your journey.
"COVID-19 has fertile terrain to spread rapidly among the populations that live in Amazonia," says president of prominent Brazilian rights group.
Edward Snowden tells Vice co-founder Shane Smith he fears the spread of authoritarianism in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.