A Medical Expert Explains Everything You Should Know About Wearing Masks During The Coronavirus Pandemic
The CDC's messaging about masks has been confusing, Dr. Seema Yasmin explains the guidance given about masks during the coronavirus outbreak.
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
Here's also what happens when your pour super glue on graphite and baking soda.
The politically opposite neighboring states have had two different approaches to tackling the spread of COVID-19, and, some residents fear, two drastically different outcomes.
The sudden shift in the way Americans shop is stunning.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
My dad didn't really say anything when we arrived at Bhagavan's compound, where beautiful women wandered around with tigers on leashes. But I was blown away. It was absolutely stunning.
There's a virus going around, so who wouldn't want to boost their immune system with vitamins, exercise or whatever foods or supplements might help? But the whole concept is kind of broken.
Credit to the CGI master out there making the most of quarantine to mess with our heads. On the other hand, with the way 2020 is going, it's hard to say UFOs would be a big surprise.
Empty parking lots, no highlights and three live shows a day: This is how ESPN's 40-year-old program is fighting through the coronavirus pandemic.
Mapping out how much other nations were spending on their economic relief plans.
Turns out the key to cutting vegetables quickly does not lie with the knife at all.
If there is a way to stop COVID-19, it will be by blocking its proteins from hijacking, suppressing, and evading humans' cellular machinery.
Desperate times call for desperate trends.
Workers at Kimbal Musk's Next Door had something called the Family Fund, a pool of money they contributed to out of their paychecks, for use in times of crisis. Then a crisis hit. And the Family Fund wasn't there for them at all.
The Olsen twins are the only ones who don't make an appearance, but that's honestly fine.
First of all, you can't just open the hatch when you're trapped at the bottom of the ocean. But there is a way out — it requires physics and some audacity.
After 76 days in lockdown, Wuhan is celebrating, but the government is using surveillance technology to make sure some people don't move around the city.
It's not meant to be definitive, but there are symptoms of COVID-19 that are unusual for people suffering from allergies or a regular cold.
We watched all 12 of Quibi's "Unscripted" shows and learned absolutely nothing. Is that the premise?
There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video.
In addition to Carrell, "Space Force" stars Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow and Academy Award-nominated actor John Malkovich.
Here's what the styles of players like Steph Curry and LeBron James would look like if they were on the soccer field.
Parents, let's embrace — especially during this stressful pandemic — teaching our children to be perfectly average.
Cruises were a dubious proposition before coronavirus, but now they're in far worse shape. Almost everywhere cruise lines look these days, the news isn't good.
Give a dog a fish and you feed it for a day; get a dog to fish itself and you feed it for a lifetime.
A tenured professor at the venerable Seven Sisters college was assaulted last Christmas. The most shocking part? The accused is her colleague.
As coronavirus threatens to alter, or even cancel, the 2020 college football season, the entire NCAA system could hang in the balance.
Over the weekend, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy made an unusual public plea during his daily coronavirus briefing: The state was seeking volunteer programmers who know COBOL.
Because who doesn't want their living room furniture to look like a portal to outer space?
The premise is exactly what it sounds like: Home renovators fix up houses where people were killed.
When the pandemic ends, it could take five years before economic output gets back to where it was in February, warns a Stanford economics expert.
Toby Marriott posted a video of his young nephew Ralph giving an enthusiastic welcome to the empty streets as most people were staying indoors to stay safe from the coronavirus.
When the economy is moving too fast for the usual indicators, the electricity grid offers a valuable clue.
Measuring 50,000 square feet, the rapper's Toronto home features amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight.
California, Ohio and Washington moved early to slow the virus. Here's what other states can learn from them.
When Hoda Kotb set out to interview Morgan about how he and his family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she probably wasn't expecting this answer to be this steamy and… weird?
"It's almost like you have a third arm coming out the side of your hip."
After early triumphs in the Democratic primary, the independent from Vermont failed to pull away from former Vice President Joe Biden as a wide field dwindled.
Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. But we all need this.
After losing his job, one man has managed to get by selling the last consoles he scooped up from shelves across the country.
Although President Trump has directed states and hospitals to secure what supplies they can, the federal government is quietly seizing orders, leaving medical providers across the country in the dark about where the material is going and how they can get what they need