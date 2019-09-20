Trending
'HOW DID THEY GET IN THE COUNTRY?'
The plot to kill Haiti's President allegedly spanned multiple countries and involved highly experienced former military officers and months of planning, according to local officials. Yet the primary suspects in the case appear to have been unprepared for their fierce pursuit by Haitian security forces.

An excerpt from Tom Scharpling's memoir "It Never Ends: A Memoir With Nice Memories!" in which the comedian and writer looks back on his days as a freelance writer for a basketball magazine and a particularly bizarre assignment involving Papa Roach.

