Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.

Global warming might be making hailstorms more violent, with larger chunks of ice and more intense downpours, but just how large can a hailstone get?

