Here's An Exceptionally Intricate Method Of Assembling A Knife Made Out Of Eggs
This is perhaps the least efficient and most awe-inspiring way to make a knife.
This is perhaps the least efficient and most awe-inspiring way to make a knife.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
The new Sofia Coppola comedy-drama reunites the director with her "Lost in Translation" star. "On the Rocks" will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
When you clap your hands at the base of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, the song of a sacred Mayan call echoes back at you.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Juliane Koepcke, a 17-year-old teenager survived 10 days alone in the Amazon rainforest after falling nearly 10,000 feet during a plane crash.
Christian fundamentalists turned Nathan's wife into a haunted stranger. Now he's fighting to protect others from a similar fate.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
The Kamala Harris conversation is exhausting and infuriating in every direction.
Forget Amazon and Target. The best grocery service you can find is at Walmart. And it's been years in the making.
The Malaysia Airlines passenger flight that disappeared in 2014 has still not been fully recovered to this day, but in this simulation, it is soaring out of the sea and straight into the sky.
Twitter loves the ads. Does that matter?
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Watch rally car driver Sébastien Ogier navigate through the roads of the 2017 Rally Finland like there's nothing to it.
The actress talks memories of Natasha Richardson, the cut scene she misses and the secrets she still keeps about that lizard scene.
The film's online poster was criticized for sexualizing children.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
The Action Lab demonstrates how energy transfer affects the darkest material that absorbs nearly all heat.
Regardless of how many people you're playing with, "We Didn't Playtest This At All" is pure mayhem, and we can't get enough.
Johnny Harris explains the complicated history behind the United States-Mexican border.
Dive into the secret past and uncertain future of the body of water that has defined a nation.
Two and a half years ago I went to a conference to take portraits of people who believe the earth is flat. I thought it would be straightforward photography project. It was not.
Julie Nolke hilariously distills all of the annoying quips said by those ubiquitous travel Instagrammers that make a living by sharing their globetrotting experiences.
The story behind the graphic isn't as cheerful as you might expect.
Bannon and three others are accused of defrauding donors who gave hundreds of thousands to the online "Build the Wall" campaign.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is perhaps the least efficient and most awe-inspiring way to make a knife.
"The stock market is a story worth telling, so why not tell it through art?"
Just a sweet moment of someone's cat taking a snooze.
The success might help scientists troubleshoot problems with a data-collection project that dates back to the Apollo era.
"This is not a normal situation or a normal school year, and schools need to understand that."
Kevin the Golden Retriever visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and met a dolphin named Winter.
More than 5,541,300 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 173,000 have died, according to a New York Times database.
Jay J. Armes is a legendary and controversial Texan investigator with hooks for hands and six decades chasing criminals. This was his most epic murder case ever.
A toy whistle packaged in boxes of Cap'n Crunch cereal allowed hackers access into AT&T's analog system and gave them unlimited long-distance phone calls.
For two decades, Patrick Cashin worked as the MTA's official photographer, documenting the ins and outs of one of the world's busiest transit systems.
The largest crowdfunding site in the world puts up a mirror to who we are and what matters most to us. Try not to look away.
One man's trash is another man's treasure.
96 feet long, 13 feet tall and 40 years missing — but we set out to find it. And we're very, very close.
Pro-police activists are gathering across New York. What do they want?
Saving democracy sometimes requires unique solutions.
People online are losing their minds over rumors that the cursed doll that appears in the 'Conjuring' movies has escaped from a museum.
The cremated remains are a reminder of what archaeology can, and can't, tell us.
Welcome to the Matrix. Oops, we mean the NBA.
"It's felt increasingly less safe as time's going on, as the gym has had more and more people in there."
"Son, today I'll teach you about bugs."
With the film hitting Netflix, it's a good time to re-evaluate why his performance works better than Hugh Jackman's.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
It turns out money can buy friendship in this disturbingly too close to home short film.
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
Little St. James has been a source of speculation and mystery since Epstein's arrest. Now anyone can visit it digitally.
This is a guy who has seen a lot of sh*t in his life and is unfazed by anything at this point.
The Cincinnati Reds released a statement saying, "He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.