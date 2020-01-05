A Graffiti Tagger In Tempe Has Been Menacing The City With A Particularly Vulgar Tag
The city had 300,000 incidents of graffiti in 2019, but this particular tagger has struck 40 times in the last month.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
Marques Brownlee is blown away by the beautiful design of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but without access to Google Apps, he would never recommend it.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
Silva successfully rides a hoverboard and makes it all look easy.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
Canada's government once pressured Inuit women to travel south to give birth. Now, they can have their babies at a hometown maternity clinic led by Inuit midwives.
For many, these drugs are lifesavers. But like me, not everyone wants to stay on them indefinitely.
Well, that was quite a dramatic exit.
Some brittlestars, close relatives of starfish and sea urchins, can work out where light is coming from by changing the color of their bodies.
2019 was the year wireless earbuds went mainstream.
If you moved around a photo while it was scanning, what would it look like?
Theodore Gioia samples the American restaurant review at present and offers a recipe for the future.
Around 2,300 contracted workers who serve meals to Google employees in the San Francisco Bay Area have unionized, saying they're overworked and underpaid.
Shawn Woods builds an insane-looking vintage mouse trap from vintage patents.
Less than a week after Iran's top military commander was killed by U.S. drone strike, the regime said Sunday that it would further scale back compliance with an international nuclear pact.
Brown pelicans in South Carolina give researchers a good look at how birds handle these mighty storms.
Does repenting for your Wet December actually do anything for your health and wellbeing?
A YouTuber takes a deep dive inside the wacky experimental ASCII art-based game ASCIICKER.
Early research suggests Google's algorithm can improve the accuracy of mammogram screenings, potentially alleviating some of the UK's radiologist shortage.
G4S subsidiary ArmorGroup hired Afghan warlords who battled with U.S. Marines. It ended with one of the worst civilian casualty disasters of the war.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?
At the end of every year, I get to see, for the first time, all the things I've already seen.
By the time I got to London, grief — amazingly unknown till then, though I was 21 — had taken me over.
Imagine a calendar that is the same every year — sort of.
The apocalypse is so close that the people have to flee to the beaches, but climate change denial is taken to a new level of stupidity.
Julia Edelman and Olivia de Recat imagine a breakup conversation between a meditation-app subscriber and the app.
Starting in the '80s, the rise of finance set forces in motion that have reshaped the economy.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
US Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in the coming months.
The city acquired the 600-plus acres of Hays Woods, once used for mining and munitions, in 2016, but the work of restoring the land has only just begun.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
When Missouri's Twin Rivers medical center closed, executives claimed it was a "consolidation" with a new facility. But residents say it points to a healthcare crisis.
An osprey in mid-hunt, the curious ways Americans celebrate Christmas and more best photos of the week.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
"The twenties" is super legit-sounding and it's so old school. The 40s are old. The 30s even more so. But nothing is older school than the Roaring 20s.
On the outside, the mansion looks normal enough. But once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.
Skateboarder Simon Isaksson sees your childhood Hot Wheels loops and would like you to know that he can do that, too.
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
In the new book "Appalachian Reckoning," dozens of mountain voices combine to talk back to J.D. Vance's best-selling "Hillbilly Elegy." Today, an exclusive story from its co-editor and a powerful essay (which involves Granny, her .38 pistol, and some coal trucks) excerpted from the book.
Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnit has succeeded by exceeding people's expectations for what they'll find at the movie theater.
Bernie Sanders is gambling that the strategy that won him a mayor's race in Burlington, Vermont, and broke the back of the local establishment, can be scaled nationwide.
It's not too early to examine which future presidential candidates had the best 2019 — and what to watch from them next.
The bushfires in Australia have been a catastrophic natural disaster. According to the Daily Telegraph, as of January 2, approximately 5.9 million hectares of land has been burnt in Australia — for perspective, that's more land than Denmark and The Netherlands.
After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"