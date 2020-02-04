A Dog And A Bear Cub Have A Jolly Good Time Wrestling With Each Other
As play pal combos go, this one was unexpected.
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
Myths about vaping that are not backed up by scientific research are spreading quick. What does the science say about e-cigarettes and public health?
He set a pole vault world record at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Saturday in Poland.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything conducts a durability test on the Moto Razr. How well does it hold up under extreme duress?
Joe Biden mocks Pete Buttigieg's experience as the mayor of a small town in a new attack ad.
In New Delhi, two brothers have given everything to treat birds injured by a popular pastime.
There are no positives during this lockdown, but the least we can do is help everyone figure out a way to stay safe and healthy.
"If you want to check if your relationship can stand the test of time — go to IKEA."
Dairying is one of the puzzles of history. An archaeologist set out to unravel it and, in the process, discovered Mongolia's wealth of endangered microbes.
It turned out that anger was another word for the liquid fire under my skin, which only went away when I cut myself or ran ten miles or threw up until I couldn't anymore.
AI probably won't invent the next Post-it note or snowboard. But check back again in 50 years.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
YouTuber Engineering Explained compares electric vehicles with autos with internal combustion engines.
How one company helps landlords exploit a loophole in New York's tenant laws.
Last night a British Airways 747 set a new transatlantic record, in terms of flight time and speed.
A cultural history of the ubiquitous, unloved wire hanger.
In southwest Florida, the Myakka River Valley is under threat of development.
Watch Ken Block perform his first-ever time race in the Dakar Rally in this ultra cool electric car.
Thanks to an international collaboration, researchers have a database of DNA from thousands of tumors to draw from.
Both entertaining and educational, these maps are packed full of important info like which countries are sans Big Mac, and where most Canadians really live.
It started out as a father-son activity and it ended up producing this beautiful piece of instrument.
Matt Kiddle went out for a leisurely ride with his 4-year-old son. In addition to the fresh air and the coastal view, there were some ancient human remains along the way.
"Glamorous" Brits making their way to the races, Bernie Sanders at a sit-in 58 years ago and more best photos of the week.
The conversation around Trump's viral tan line is more than skin-deep.
How do trees find their sense of direction as they grow? Researchers are getting to the root — and the branches — of how the grandest of plants develop.
Eight years in the making and 160 drafts later, the brothers picked up the "Best Director" award for "Uncut Gems" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Thai police and soldiers have stormed a shopping mall where a gunman is believed to be hiding after a mass shooting in the north-eastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, which has killed at least 20 people and left many injured.
An application to your nose pads will last anywhere from about an hour to a full day — depending on how much you put on and how much you sweat.
"I'm George Stephanopoulos and joining me for optics is Lindsey Davis and David Muir."
Some jobs immediately ingratiate you to anyone who has a shared experience. Working at a movie theater is one of them.
Is it the glasses? The cuffed sleeve? The scruff? The perfectly fitted black tee? Either way, we're lusting over the comedian in a way we never have before.
Step by step, they enter a new world.
The whataboutism of infectious disease is as dangerous as it is hackneyed.
As Taylor Swift admits in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight.
Iowa is supposed to cull the number of hopefuls. But Friday night's debate showed that nothing of the sort is happening.
Three decades ago, Christopher Cunningham was diagnosed with AIDS—yet he's still here to share his story
As a lesbian, I want so badly to participate in stanning Adam Driver, but I'm immune to his sex appeal. In order to understand all the hubbub about Driver, we must first learn about heterosexual attraction.
According to an analysis of Zillow data from the 100 most populated cities in the US, you'll need to leave the coasts to find the cities with the greatest rent increases by percent.
Despite what airlines promise, carbon offsets and sustainable fuels won't negate the heavy environmental cost of air travel.
The company said the nine cases are the only times it has ever yanked content because of censorship demands since it began streaming in 2007.
Why two silent film adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott story remain missing to this day.
Winners: party unity and Amy Klobuchar. Losers: Joe Biden and action on opioids.
How much mud can this $100,000 truck handle? A YouTuber went to find out.
After finding success on television and Broadway, he established a progressive school and later wandered around America as a late-blooming hippie.
Claire, Brad, and the gang have created not only a successful series but a devoted fandom.
Two adult film actors play truth or shot with each other and things get a little awkward.