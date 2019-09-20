A Cockatoo Lays Egg Straight On Owner's Lap, Much To Owner's Astonishment
Don't egg on the cockatoo.
There's an actual musical involved here, along with melting bodies and purloined taillights.
It's something we should do more, being open and transparent about the money and time involved being part of a bridal party.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Nineties musician Max Collins is renowned for his provocative Twitter posts. He tells Input the stories behind 7 classics.
Pichai learned the question from his mentor, former Columbia University football coach turned business coach Bill Campbell.
Of all the things we expected an HR person to have to deal with, this was pretty far down the list.
Novavax's clinical trial results were made public last week: its vaccine is the most effective yet against COVID-19, with a 96% efficacy against the original strain and almost as much protection against variants.
A neighboring building caught the moment the Champlain Towers South collapsed, which left one person dead, in chilling footage.
This week we are celebrating those who are "actively gay" during Pride Month and honoring our fathers with ungenerous, but perhaps fair, humor. Enjoy.
People lived in these places once. What mysteries did they leave behind?
It started with good, practical advice about footwear. It ended with shade towards Ellen.
Taking a look back at the '90s soda pop video games.
Want to know what to do when you are being chased by an animal or am bad at lifting weights? Well, don't listen to these advice.
Over more than two decades, Bezos has been a huge seller of Amazon stock. As a result, his stake in the e-commerce giant has dropped to 10% from 42% back in 1997, and he's got enough cash to buy just about anything in the world he wants.
Conservatives have launched a growing disinformation campaign around the academic concept. It's an attempt to push back against progress.
Where do we begin? There's a ball pit, a tented poker room, a David Bowie memorial bathroom and oh, a vagina wall.
Roth IRAs were intended to help average working Americans save, but IRS records show Thiel and other ultrawealthy investors have used them to amass vast untaxed fortunes.
On the doctor's screen was a cartoon-clear X-ray image of my ribs. Parked between them was the unmistakable shape of the missing earphone
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Why can a bus hold more seats width-wise than cars?
Business at the adult content and porn site OnlyFans has boomed during the pandemic, making its majority owner a new billionaire — and raising fresh concerns about his past.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
YouTuber Xiaomanyc 小马在纽约 is a whiz at languages, and in this ad, he shows how he can speak these five different languages without breaking a sweat.
They feel drawn by God to the calling — and won't let the Vatican stop them.
Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg on "Succession") on his Zola character, bad romances and fascination with dating rituals.
We've all been there, right, getting accidentally stranded in the past? Here are some things you can look out for to get a better understanding of what time period you're in.
For some, the office even stifles creativity. As the pandemic eases in the U.S., a few companies seek to reimagine what work might look like.
Cycling has always been a solid alternative to vehicular transit, and its popularity has grown over the past year. Here are the top 10 American cities best suited for serious cyclists.
Who knew that tracking your stolen bike could be so fun to watch?
A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in the state due to his "false and misleading statements" about Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.
Nothing to do with the fact that the FBI is investigating him for possibly sex trafficking a minor.
An extremely dedicated speed runner attempted to beat Super Mario Bros. as fast as possible 5,162 times. Here's how it went.
The ongoing climate crisis is not going to spare Siberia.
Andrew Yang burst into the New York City mayor's race with strong name recognition, high-profile endorsers and a relentlessly positive message of rebirth for a city torn apart by tragedy.
If this is not a sign that the real estate market is (over)hot, we don't know what is.
The story of the N64 controller's design is even weirder than the controller itself.
We love us some Mario Golf. Everyone's favorite Italian plumber has been hitting the links since the 90s, and we're thrilled to see him land a hole in one on Nintendo's latest console.
Olivia Rodrigo explains her genre-defying pop vision to Sean Evans, while chowing down some extremely spicy wings.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt," we're counting down the best of Hov's best, from his days with Jaz-O to the present, from Marcy to Madison Square.
His illness was more severe than the White House acknowledged at the time. Advisers thought it would alter his response to the pandemic. They were wrong.
Seems like they did the job too well.
With the latest season of "Master of None," the comedian and director's attempt at a reboot of his creative approach reveals the limits of his perspective.
It blew an entire town to pieces, flipping trains and flattening banks. But there's one place you might try to hide.