A Breakdown Of The Bizarre Moment When The Ump Shut Down Atlanta Braves Pitcher Kenley Jansen's Warm-Up Routine
Jomboy explains what happened when the ump interfered with Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen's warm-up.
Sommelier André Mack has cracked the code for pairing wine with all your favorite junk food cuisine.
Would you drive a spaceship with the dashboard of a Delta platform GM product?
The two politicians clashed during a televised debate on a number of issues, including the cost of living and France's foreign policy.
Just over 70% of the 3,143 counties and county-equivalents saw positive net international migration based on data from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
The internet's favorite celebrity pays a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and reveals which urban legends about him are true.
Sinking homes, tilting trees, rippling roads and 'ghost ice' are wreaking havoc for communities.
The Philly center came through with an absolute clutch bucket and guided his team to a 3-0 lead in the series against the Toronto Raptors in the first round.
At Harvard, of course.
Jack White revealed to Stephen Colbert some words of wisdom shared by the late pop star.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Those who forget the past, are doomed to repeat it.
Recent tests of Lucy's four onboard cameras suggest the probe is ready to capture unprecedented views of Jupiter's enigmatic Trojans.
In this natural wonders episode of "Antiques Roadshow" episode, a woman's thrift store pickup of a Walter Launt Palmer oil painting turned out to be worth a small fortune in today's market.
Dramatically unequal consumption lies at the heart of the climate crisis.
Failing to take the current rise of cases seriously could put vulnerable Americans at risk.
VICE's intrepid reporter Taji takes flight from 2800-feet with a one-star-rated paraglider. Here's how it went down.
"If I didn't adopt my husband's surname, I'd be branded the worst kind of F-word in a conservative community: feminist."
For the price of a tiny hovel in NYC, I'm living the dream in Philadelphia. Even doing the laundry is an adventure here!
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Should've done a test run. That way he wouldn't have gotten whacked in the face.
"The entrepreneurial ecosystem is one of the core strengths of the United States."
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Ken Jeong looked on in horror as Rudy Giuliani was announced as the Masked Singer and he spoke for us all when he said, "No, that's not Robert Duvall."
Agency says mandate for public transportation 'remains necessary for the public health' after judge voided it.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
Jimmy Kimmel observed that many newscasters across the country wished its viewers a happy 420 even if it seemed like they'd never partaken in the drug in their life.
Leaked images from "The Flash" and "Batgirl" reveal the continuing development of Michael Keaton's take on the Dark Knight.
If we're only going to have a single tank top, we're taking Dwight to the gun show.
Seán Doran remastered a stunning visual of what the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured: an extraordinary closeup of a crater.
If there is a defining mythology in America, it surely involves guns.
A Taiwanese math tutor has been uploading his classes to Pornhub and his curious strategy has worked beyond his wildest dreams.
As the cost of living rises, young people are turning to "cash stuffing" to help manage their spending.
Johnny Harris and Cleo Abram discuss the elephant in the room when it comes to the electric car revolution.
To some subset of the audience of the 2000 reality show "The Real World: New Orleans," Danny Roberts was the biggest celebrity on TV. Roberts was the gay cast member on a TV franchise that placed a premium on frankness, openness, and unpracticed charm.
Piers Morgan promises fireworks in his preview of an upcoming interview with the former president set to air on April 25.
A search for why my flight cost $86,184 led to a hidden culprit: private equity.
A synopsis of a comedy of errors that Jomboy was made to breakdown and somehow Angel Hernandez made the correct call.
Ever wonder why certain outlets tend to work so frequently with professors from elite schools?
Rick Beato dusted off a banger by Owen Beverly titled "For Mia" that totally should've been a hit.
Educational psychologist and parenting expert Michele Borba has identified a set of skills kids need to boost mental toughness, resilience, social competence, self-awareness and moral strength.
These creators have theories for everything on the internet, from celebrities to fashion trends.
Snakes are all around us. Here's a map that shows the number of different species in each US county.
The writer Caity Weaver's pursuit of the manifest destiny of the millennial generation ended up looking better in the photos.
Republicans in the Florida Senate advanced a bill Wednesday to revoke an incentive that allows Disney to self-govern.
In a new survey, 58 percent of women, compared with 48 percent of men, said they want flexible work at least three days a week.