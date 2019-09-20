Popular
TOMAS CRUCERO
melmagazine.com

For nearly 25 years, voice actor Arturo Mercado Jr. has dubbed Tom Cruise in almost every movie from 'Eyes Wide Shut' to 'Top Gun: Maverick.' But for him, it's not just a job — it's a family tradition
CONGRATS CHEF
cnn.com

An Indian street food restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, and an African American chef at a fine dining restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, earned two of the American culinary community's top awards on Monday night.
THE LONGEST SHORTCUT
bbc.com

Stretching 1,677 miles from Laverton in Western Australia to Winton in far-off Queensland, the Outback Way is a great diagonal "shortcut" across the nation that saves weeks of travel.

Technology

Digg Picks

Hacker Noon

SuperJump

Album A Day

NFTs

Science

