Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.

MP EATS THE QUEENS DOG BISCUITS!?

In the weekend where Kanye was booted from the Grammys and a former MP ate the Queen's corgi's dog biscuit as a 'snack' — here is what you might have missed.

After last year's "hot vax summer' devolved into anticlimactic nothingness, this year's TikTokers are predicting a more down-to-earth trend: feral, wild-haired woman-types who scurry around like demonic little rats

Is the Stem Player worth $200 and is it a good dedicated listening device? YouTuber Mic The Snare explains why the answer to both questions is a resounding HELL NO.

The Russians were hunting us down. They had a list of names, including ours, and they were closing in. We had been documenting the siege of the Ukrainian city by Russian troops for more than two weeks and were the only international journalists left in the city.

Our wealthy California school had a hookup game where boys "drafted" girls, then tracked their sex acts. A decade later, my classmates still debate whether "FSL" was harmless teenage hijinks or a symptom of toxic rot in our elite enclave.

Namespaces

