A 9-Year-Old Made A Surprisingly Impressive Stop-Motion Animation Out Of Legos
A young aspiring filmmaker made a short film using Legos and a lot of patience.
A young aspiring filmmaker made a short film using Legos and a lot of patience.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
The latest prototype of Elon Musk's Starship failed during a test where it was filled with liquid nitrogen at flight pressures.
The original purpose of a roundabout is to let traffic flow smoothly in a safer fashion. Challenge accepted for this crazy driver.
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
We've seen videos that captured the murmuration of birds before, but never something as beautiful like this.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Tracking coronavirus growth rates in metro areas around the nation.
The text on the Strategic National Stockpile's public website was quietly changed on Friday after backlash to Kushner's statement on Thursday.
Covering 121 questions (or 28, if you're in a rush) and 400 characters, this test isn't your regular BuzzFeed personality quiz.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Quarantine sucks, but at least the boredom is sparking new levels of creativity.
It's likely that coronavirus will loom over us until we have an effective vaccine. We need to prepare ourselves for life to be really strange for a long, long time.
Former GW Zoo manager Saff Saffrey, who got his arm ripped off by a tiger on "Tiger King," talks to Esquire about being misgendered in the series, what the Netflix documentary got right about Joe Exotic and what he's up to now.
Hundreds of sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt gave an enthusiastic send off to Captain Brett Crozier after being relieved of duty for too widely disseminating a letter warning that the coronavirus threatened the lives of his crew.
The stock market wasn't going to create wealth forever. So what about the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement?
Shutting entire states down was painful, but clearly necessary. Governors still have many ugly choices ahead of them.
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Many experts believe that experts say that, even if some restrictions are relaxed, it's unlikely life as normal will resume in early May.
Choose from these 21 amazing deals on headphones to find what's perfect for you.
There are only a two known V8 Bizzarrini P538s in existence, and one was sitting under layers of dirt in a secret warehouse.
Eastern Washington had cheap power and tons of space. Then the suitcases of cash started arriving.
She has his rapt attention.
Train engineer Eduardo Moreno told a responding California Highway Patrol officer that he believed the hospital ship USNS Mercy — which the US military deployed to the region as part of relief efforts — was part of some kind of conspiracy
Before the pandemic began, the systems that govern our world were brittle. Today, they are broken. When we emerge, the world will be different, and so will we.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
YouTuber Swiss001 shows why Georgetown Municipal Airport is an exceedingly difficult landing for a large aircraft.
The legendary soul singer-songwriter behind "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me" died from heart complications.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The latest prototype of Elon Musk's Starship failed during a test where it was filled with liquid nitrogen at flight pressures.
How to get started on your cooking journey, from frying eggs and saucing pasta to roasting chickens and making soup.
A young aspiring filmmaker made a short film using Legos and a lot of patience.
"It's a joke," said a top hospital executive, whose facilities are packed with coronavirus patients.
Sometimes a mirror that reflects 99.9999% of light isn't good enough.
Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.
Drills, saws, work lights and more are all included in this beefy power tool set from DeWalt. That door ain't gonna hang itself, now is it?
In college, Adderall gave me a sense of focus that felt sublime. Then I OD'ed.
The "High School Musical" star gets asked about how he deals with the paparazzi and the lessons Leonardo DiCaprio taught him that he'll never forget.
As Governor Andrew Cuomo calls on the NYPD to be more aggressive, community advocates say police are making problems worse.
While some out here are leaning hard into home cooking, it might actually be a good time to perfect self-sustenance.
She's captured his cadence, tone and general delivery so perfectly it's eerie.
Almost 10 million Americans have already filed for unemployment benefits. Congress can still act to stem the tide.
When can America reopen from its coronavirus shutdown? The answer depends how you weigh human health against the economy. Politico asked experts how to think about the tricky calculus.
When faced with the question, "if a stick breaks randomly in three pieces, what is the probability that a triangle can be formed from those pieces," here's a math theorem that will solve this question easily.
It existed for a brief and treasonous four years.
To swap out the spent uranium rods, hundreds of technicians from around the country must work in close quarters for weeks. That's a challenge during a quarantine.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
Written notes from the meeting, attended by CEO Jeff Bezos, detail Amazon's strategy to fight union organizing, as well as efforts to obtain COVID-19 tests and protective masks for workers.
The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has a payload capacity of 4,000-pounds. What if you went considerably above that? A YouTuber attempted it.
As we confront our new reality, the idea of living self-sufficiently in the woods, far from crowds and grocery stores, doesn't sound so bad. Lynx Vilden has been doing just that for decades.
It isn't really about hoarding. And there isn't an easy fix.
Ben Pigeon, the unfortunate diver who took a fellow diver's "femur [to the] head at 200 plus mph," writes that he lost 3 days of memory due to concussion, but was otherwise not seriously injured.
US air safety bods call it "potentially catastrophic" if reboot directive not implemented.
Travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests people living in Florida and the southeast have resisted calls to stay home.
It's information that has been known for at least weeks — even months — but according to Kemp, "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
About 80% of the residents of Whittier live in a single high-rise apartment building.