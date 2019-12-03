Recommended

IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT

rollingstone.com

There he was, the actor Martin Scorsese would later describe as "one of the finest, if not the finest of his generation," dressed up like an intergalactic scarecrow, stalking his way onto what would've been the biggest set he'd ever seen.

HELL IN 'G.I. HEAVEN'

1 digg newrepublic.com

Between the end of the Korean War and the early 1990s, more than one million Korean women were caught up in a state-controlled prostitution industry that was blessed at the highest levels by the US military.