A 17-Year-Old Almost Fell Into This Massive Sinkhole That Suddenly Appeared
The sinkhole is is nine feet across and more than 200 feet deep.
This week's tweet roundup is something of a travel edition. Bon voyage and bon appétit.
Knowing you have a secret room in the house is one thing. Finding a way to access it is something else entirely.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You'd think team profile pages would be boring. You would be wrong.
Watch this deep dive into the wild legend of "Die Glocke."
Cuoco was in the same space a lot of TV stars are in after the end of their long-running shows. Do you take a break? Tackle movies? Attempt to top that once-in-a-lifetime TV mountaintop?
The Air Force personnel exposed the classified information in publicly available online flash cards.
The NFT market has imploded over the past month, with sales in every single category almost entirely drying up.
"There's something fishy about this, but I don't know what."
International borders have reopened. Here's a local's take on what to expect when you get there.
"This Country," a new memoir from the host of "Hardball," speaks volumes about the state of political punditry.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Brooklyn-based creative technologist and bar owner Mark Kleeb has tried to solve a frustrating problem that patrons and bar owners face: forgotten cards.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 17, 1899, to Italian immigrants Gabriele and Teresa, Alphonse Capone would go on to become one of the most notorious gangsters of all time. Here's what you need to know about the man known as Scarface.
The star of Good Girls discusses Mad Men, sexual harassment and squaring her glamorous reputation with her 'weird, goofy' personality
Here's a brutally honest translation of corporate lingo like "our employees must be flexible" and "can I pick your brain on this?"
What I saw in Vegas the first day COVID restrictions were lifted.
Nobody likes waiting in a congested traffic line, but still, you probably shouldn't be jumping into the shoulder.
Modern designers have used tailoring to reveal surprising things about the male physique.
Sitting for long stretches isn't great, so having the option to use a standing desk can make a big difference in your comfort.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The vault car chase scene from "Fast Five" was absolutely real and no Hollywood production has come close to capturing a high adrenaline stunt like this before or since.
Without help, flavours don't always work well or last long. So scientists enlist all manner of agents to impart certain tastes in processed food.
Looking for something to spice up your aesthetic? This LED-lit dynamic wooden wall map is easy to love.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right.
These products aren't just made to be long-lived, they're designed to age gracefully. Heck, you might even end up liking them more with a little wear on 'em.
Although some Republican leaders deplored their violence, most have come to support the rioters' claim that Trump's defeat meant the election was inherently illegitimate.
A documentary revealing the off-camera life of Anthony Bourdain, coming July 16, 2021
Former teachers and clients at S Factor claim the sexy fitness empowerment movement once embraced by Kate Hudson, Eva Longoria and Vivica A. Fox went astray even before tensions came to a head last summer.
YouTuber "kiwami japan" takes viewers on a wild ride in his effort to make a knife out of chocolate.
In Nagano, $460 can get you seven rooms, a spacious garden and a view of rice fields.
Julie Nolke demonstrates the euphoria that comes with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
It's the most important question in America today: Why aren't people getting vaccinated?
Jane Sauer, 83, spoke to BuzzFeed News about why she thinks the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor should address her participation in the organization.
When you're outnumbered by your enemies, you got to cut of their resources first.
America's poor foot much of the bill for credit card points, miles and cash back.
Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails, released through a Freedom of Information Act request, are a Rorschach test.
There is no song and dance when it comes to people getting ready to leave.
The drive to get people back into offices is clashing with workers who've embraced remote work as the new normal.
Lifehacker put together a nifty guide to ridding your kitchen of pesky fruit flies.
The threat is no joke.
Phages are making a comeback. (From 2018)
If this talk from Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby doesn't get you motivated, we don't know what will.
Anarchic, organic, surreal, this enclave was once among the most densely populated places on Earth. (From 2020)
"I don't see any end in sight for money coming in."
Dance like nobody's watching. Have the zoomies like you've never been hurt before.
Don't iron when you don't have to! This handheld iron gets your clothes into tip-top condition in a snap.
The war on eggs started back in the '70s, not with the company formerly known as Hampton Creek, but with a little cafe-grocery store in Los Angeles.