Someone Mashed Up This '80s Aerobics Footage With Rob Zombie's 'Dragula' And It Surprisingly Fits
This really should have been the official music video.
We all wish this was our mom.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Tellers Fool Us."
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
It's not black magic, it's the result of a scientific phenomenon called the Eddy current.
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
At BMP 250, you're not longer playing music, you're playing a sport.
Luxury travel agents told us just how opulent — and expensive — their ultra high-profile clients' trips have been during the pandemic.
Before amateur porn was all the rage, horny exhibitionists created one of its most popular (and free) spaces online.
To help her conquer the mega ramp, skateboarder Sky Brown, who recently suffered a fall in June, enlisted the help of none other than Tony Hawk himself.
It all started in Liverpool, or at least got twisted up there.
For nearly 30 years, John Shepherd broadcast freewheeling records from all over the world, to what he hoped would be an interstellar audience.
Somehow a galaxy that spans tens of thousands of light years is intimately related to what is, in effect, a microscopic dot at its center.
The musician BERA is the son of the the country's former prime minister and richest man. When street protests arose in Tbilisi, I went to check on him.
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Thanks to COVID-19, the drive-through as you knew it is gone.
Michael Almereyda's movie dismantles romantic notions about creativity, invention and making money.
Lauren Paley discovers this stairwell makes her voice sound ethereal.
A $324 jug of acetic anhydride, made in Mexico by a publicly traded American company, is enough to produce 90,000 hits of high-grade "China white." The cartels are getting as much as they want, and also using it to cook meth.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
An online sting operation to catch child predators snared hundreds of men. Their crimes are a little more complicated than they seem.
The contentious debate of whether to fix — or completely overthrow — the way we treat mental illness.
The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams was covering Hurricane Laura on the ground in Louisiana when she nearly got struck by debris.
China has secretly built scores of massive new prison and internment camps in the past three years, dramatically escalating its campaign against Muslim minorities even as it publicly claimed the detainees had all been set free.
In early August, Belarus—sometimes called Europe's last dictatorship—went almost entirely offline for 72 hours. On Wednesday August 26, for approximately one hour, Belarus shut down key parts of the capital's internet once again; allegedly, the order had come directly from official state bodies.
Kurtis Baute found an awesome way to visualize our universe's brief history of time.
When the White House began to worry that Dr. Fauci might upstage President Trump and his media handlers stopped approving his high-profile interview requests., Dr. Fauci found another way to get his message out: he said yes to pretty much every small offer that came his way.
Former NBA star Chris Webber delivered an emotional speech in response to NBA players' protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Tim Howell climbed Lord Berkeley's Seat to jump off the top in a wingsuit.
Documents reveal the private discussions behind both Pope Pius XII's silence about the Nazi deportation of Rome's Jews in 1943 and the Vatican's postwar support for the kidnapping of two Jewish boys whose parents had perished in the Holocaust.
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a high end category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana. Here's how frightening it looked on doppler radar in a 24-hour span.
At least one community in northeastern Colorado has proven how a little small-town grit can lead to a rebound of unimaginable success.
"Marvel's Avengers" is just a few weeks away from release, and we're excited to play online as heavy-hitters like the Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow and more.
Here's what 9+ feet of deadly storm surge looks like.
An investigation from the Philippines and Indonesia finds that the 8 million small-scale farmers growing the fruit in the world's two biggest coconut-exporting countries are — far from benefiting — actually hurting.
So let's take a few minutes to think about what happens when the vaccine trials start to read out.
A curious history of how the United States colonized islands in the Pacific Ocean to exploit their phosphate.
Officers in so-called unions, more about brotherhood and bullying than labor, make police reform hard.
In 2016, the Australian government began automating welfare back payments. What happened next was an absolute disaster.
We use hurricane forecasts to warn people. Why do we misinterpret them so often?
The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The NPR Music offices are closed, but Billie Eilish is magic.
How many things do you do every day that aren't actually legal? We can answer that for you: a surprising amount. From jaywalking to wearing high heels without a permit, peruse this list and confront your criminal nature.
Kyle Rittenhouse's social media is filled with references to "Blue Lives Matter."
Kenny Smith walks off his show following the NBA players strike over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The whole enterprise began as something of a lark. It was an un-corporation, an excuse for a summer of beer pong and code sprints. Indeed, Zuckerberg's first business cards read, "I'm CEO ... bitch." The brogrammer 'tude was a joke... or was it?
The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.
Every lifetime has a U-shaped "happiness curve." At 50, I can tell you what that means.
As of August 26, there have been more than 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 126,000 cases in Canada — but how are things going on a per capita level in states and provinces?
Here's an extraordinary time lapse of a pea germinating over the course of a month.
