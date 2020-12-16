Here Are 53 Nifty Last-Minute Gift Ideas In Case You Haven't Done Your Shopping
From a magnetic notebook to a wall-climbing remote-controlled car, here are some cool gift ideas in case you need inspiration.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
This TikTok collaboration with a cat will make you believe in the joy of the internet again.
"Isn't it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta exclaimed.
With only one accomplice, a 6-month-old baby, Beau Miles set out on the impossible take of making a COVID-19 cabin for his wife without her finding out.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2020.
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.
It had seemed like a good idea in the beginning of the year when theaters were still open.
Horror stories from a photographer who found out midway through a wedding that the groom had tested positive for COVID-19, and more.
His mummified megacolon showed just how backed up he was.
Surely there's a less destructive way to deliver a surprise?
When everyone else is rushing to the platform and it's experiencing some of its best months yet, why did I decide to leave?
Pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen, and that's particularly useful information to have if you're exposed during the pandemic. They're not very expensive, so it's worth it just for the extra peace of mind.
George Lucas released some rare footage of the classic Star Wars sequel in celebration of its 40th anniversary.
Which animals can catch Covid-19, which can't — and why it matters.
An analysis of Q's cryptic posts found there are two distinct authors writing "Q drops," a finding that undermines the entire QAnon belief system.
When you really start to think about it, the couples in Hallmark holiday movies are kind of messed up.
Eerie events plagued Warminster, a town located just 15 miles from Stonehenge.
"We all get the privilege of seeing the future because we are making it."
This guy brilliantly imagines Tucker Carlson going to a Chipotle.
The estate went from a $10.5 million appraisal to $4.1 million, resulting in a much lower tax bill for the senator and her husband.
The king of late night pranks, Jimmy Kimmel, really outdoes himself here.
The story of Jeffrey Epstein's former close friend and associate — from her vanishing to being remanded in prison — has unfolded like a TV drama. What was it like to be following the story?
Peter Sripol demonstrates a very cool, rudimentary design for a rubber band powered helicopter.
A security vulnerability in phone technology is being exploited by private intelligence companies via small networks in Jersey and Guernsey.
Facebook says it's standing up for small businesses.
In public remarks and private warnings on Tuesday, McConnell worked to push ahead to the Biden era.
If the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was good enough to get a nod from the US Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health almost certainly is as well.
A supercut of every quirky girl's explanation of why they're "not like other girls."
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
An audio tape captured Cruise in a rage over crew members standing too close to one another.
An exhaustive analysis of Apple's new expensive headphones that everybody's talking about.
You get trolled on Twitter by a billionaire who has nothing better to do.
She's not sure about the brick wall, but she likes that NBC journalist John Heilemann looks like a "villain good guy."
See how many COVID-19 patients are being treated, and how many ICU beds remain available, at individual US hospitals.
Social media always sort of sucks. In 2020 it was insufferable.
You never know who's dancing in a motion-capture suit for these dancing avatars.
An interview with Ward Sutton, creator of the Sickos Guy.
For decades, the woman behind "Something's Gotta Give" and "The Holiday" has been the foremost purveyor of onscreen hygge. In 2020, she says she's finally ready to retire from it all.
"The site of injection, on my arm, was sore for at least a week."
Tobias Capwell is the curator of arms and armor at The Wallace Collection in London. With over 30 years of experiences, Capwell rates popular medieval scenes and explains the intricate details of a forgotten era.
IPO madness aside, there are some key differences between the pandemic-era tech rally and the dot-com boom of the late 1990s.
We get more glimpses into young Diana's life in Themyscira in the opening scene of "Wonder Woman 1984."
Seeing as how "Wonder Woman 1984" is the first superhero blockbuster movie we've had in a long time, expectations for the "Wonder Woman" sequel are understandably high. But does it satisfy those expectations or does it disappoint? Here's what the reviews say.
Ole Peters, a theoretical physicist in the UK, claims to have the solution. All it would do is upend three centuries of economic thought.
Here's how you pull off an action movie stunt fall without hurting yourself.
Both require a delicate (and chilly) shipping process.
When £2.5m of rare books were stolen in an audacious heist at Feltham in 2017, police wondered, what's the story?
From the Smithsonian's Earth Optimism team comes a surprising list of successful efforts making a difference.