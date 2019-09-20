Acoustic Guitar Quartet Performs Next-Level Instrumental Cover Of The Beatles' 'Hey Jude'
Paul McCartney would be proud of this riveting unplugged instrumental cover of one of his most legendary songs.
Paul McCartney would be proud of this riveting unplugged instrumental cover of one of his most legendary songs.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The kids who loved "Stacy's Mom" when they played it nonstop on "TRL" will get a kick out of "Stacy's Dad."
Only tomatoes and flour have gotten cheaper since 2017.
With corruption, human rights abuses and slave labor run amok, the run up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup has been a disgraceful affair, according to this video essay by Maqwell.
Hey now, you're an all star, get your game on, go play with the best deals on outdoor stuff during Prime Day.
Scotty doesn't know, but Damon is the modern master of popping up in movies.
Paul McCartney would be proud of this riveting unplugged instrumental cover of one of his most legendary songs.
Sam McIntyre created an infographic to explain what we know so far about long COVID, from documented symptoms to factors that could contribute to it.
Still trying to play games on that old clunker? Time for an affordable upgrade.
The surprisingly sticky dilemma behind moon dust is the biggest challenge to any future lunar missions.
The movie turned the beloved director into a Hollywood outsider.
Amazon has all of their best deals of the summer going on July 12 and 13, and here are our favorites.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Valour FC forward William Akio explained what happened when he inadvertently prevented his teammate from scoring a goal.
Male college students keep dying every year during pledge season — and people keep looking for piecemeal answers. But is this about 'bad apples,' or a culture of violence and neglect as machismo?
Charles Cornell breaks down how "Thomas The Tank Engine" is an unexpected banger.
Inflation is at a decades-long high. Again.
We love card and board games we can play with the whole group. We've picked out some of our absolute faves that happen to be on sale for Prime Day.
Jon Shirek explains what the hallway footage of the Robb Elementary School shooting taken on May 24, 2022, released by the Austin American-Statesman, shows and doesn't show.
We've dug through all of the top Prime Day purchases from Digg readers like you, and these are the very best.
Probably not her best TikTok…
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
It's not a true Harrison Ford movie unless he asks someone about his family.
The so-called disso queen, whose former clients range from Kim Kardashian to Johnny Depp, reflects on the state of our unions.
You might have seen these products advertised on the TV. Turns out people love them, and they're quite useful too.
And "this is maybe the smallest of the costs," experts said.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin called the Austin American-Statesman "chicken" for releasing the Robb Elementary School shooting video at a council meeting. But then someone in the audience asked him about the police response.
The Jan. 6 Committee is probing the former chief of staff's finances, Rolling Stone has learned, adding to a long list of legal headaches
A Brooklyn Center man faces federal charges after he lit his own camper on fire to make it look like a politically-motivated crime, and then allegedly filed several fraudulent insurance claims.
Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things," was filmed playing "Master of Puppets" by Metallica, while getting prepared for his pivotal scene.
Astley also recommended the best album for beginner drummers to start rocking out to and revealed how a drum machine changed his life.
Here's what you need to know about Sri Lanka's state of emergency.
Median rents are still rising in smaller cities faster than bigger metros, and home sales getting canceled might mean the market could get hectic again very soon.
There were a lot of noticeable differences Cam Jones felt after quitting caffeine for 30 days.
From a light chuckle to true existential horror, let's check out some of the strangest items included in Prime Day.
"There's simply too much TV for the nominations to be this repetitive."
The Donut Media crew try an Amazon bought car hacking device that works, then turn things up a notch with a homegrown Tesla hacker that someone built for less than $20.
Medium was supposed to elevate writers and ideas. What happened?
Due to its history with the Holocaust, calling race by its name has often been contested. Black Germans say that this policy can ignore disparate impact.
In 1994, a relief pilot went completely against regulations and let his children sit at the controls of an international flight. TheFlightChannel reconstructs everything that went wrong with Aeroflot Flight 593.
We're keeping it comfy with these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Among consequences to the end of Roe vs. Wade: Rheumatology patients lose access to a crucial drug. Why? It can be used to end ectopic pregnancies.
Road Guy Rob has three engineering solutions to getting more people to stop at a red light.
Economists are predicting a recession but there are tons of open jobs. What's going on?
This week, we are feeling awestruck by the wonder of the universe.
An old Jowell Records video was resurfaced on the Internet which shows how to use wax paper to keep your sandwich fresh through till lunchtime.
The car appears to have been garaged immediately after delivery, with the plastic still on the seats.
Our decision to publish the video from Uvalde comes after long and thoughtful discussions about the video and it's content.