Watch A 4-Year-Old Lost At Sea On A Floating Unicorn Get Rescued By A Ferry Ship
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Kurtis Baute found an awesome way to visualize our universe's brief history of time.
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
It's extremely satisfying watching this dam being built step by step.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got "It's our ball," Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention, "I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter," top seven warning signs in a man's bookshelf and "Mentally I am here."
After being delayed for two years, the X-Men horror spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally getting a theatrical release this week. Is the movie worth the wait, or do we have another "Dark Phoenix" disaster on our hands?
Good racing tracks make good neighbors.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
One of the most viral moments of the final night of the RNC came from the First Lady of the United States and her abrupt change of facial expressions after greeting Ivanka Trump.
Machine learning — a form of artificial intelligence — has found uses in fields as diverse as particle physics and radiology, and its influence is growing. But so is our understanding of its limits.
The integral was first introduced by Geradus Mercator, who needed it to make his famous map, in 1569. He couldn't find it, and used an approximation instead. The exact solution was found accidentally 86 years later without calculus in 1645.
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
New satellite images are giving a glimpse at the destruction that Hurricane Laura has waged across Louisiana.
The man was attacked in his tent at a camping site in the pre-dawn hours.
This is both funny and straight-up terrifying.
With their middle-of-the-road sales productivity, mix of national and regional tenants and one or more anchor vacancies, "Class B" malls are right in that gray area: Some will weather the storm, but many won't.
From the Watergate scandal to the 9/11 attacks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, how have key historical events shaped presidents' approval ratings?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A project done over quarantine becomes personal therapy for this craftsman.
Changes in Spotlight Search on iOS and iPadOS 14 beta, a significant update to its Applebot support page and an increase in crawling from AppleBot signify that Apple may be launching a search engine soon.
The movie "Cats" really has nine lives.
The money could not be touched until the child turned 18.
Employees say the biggest names in American business have banned them from alerting others to coronavirus outbreaks.
Which teen movie cast had the oldest average age? Which actors played a teen for the longest stretch of time? We have the answers.
Scott Walker's video feed gets cut as Anderson Cooper grilled him about President Donald Trump's lack of response to the Jacob Blake shooting.
Fire scholar Stephen J. Pyne proposes a pyrocentric view of the last 10,000 years — and warns that California's wildfires herald a very combustible future.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When asked to explain what QAnon is, Steven from Texas folded quite suddenly.
A framework for making decisions from parents working in public health.
Watch this newborn female southern white rhino calf race around her pen at the Auckland Zoo.
New research from the Japanese Tanpopo mission adds to scientists' understanding of how living organisms can endure the hostile environment.
"He can't go anywhere," the 29-year-old's dad said, speaking of his son's paralysis. "Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?"
Trey Kennedy got disturbingly close to the truth in this sketch.
An unofficial ranking of the best most average songs in British music history.
Want to take advantage of your beautiful 4K TV with loads of high-res content? This highly-rated HDMI stick is a good place to start.
Sometimes you just need a sticky treat for a distraction.
A course from a prominent police trainer taught me to treat neighborhoods like battlegrounds — and to always be ready to kill.
Now, if there weren't a glass between the two, the contest would end very differently, we think.
Before being elected pope, Eugenio Pacelli, as he was born, was a fierce critic of national socialism, sharpening his predecessor's encyclicals and preaching racial equality. In 1939, he ordered the death of Adolf Hitler.
You'd think having the same parents and being raised in the same house would make siblings equally good with money, but that's rarely the case. Here's why.
Lauren Paley discovers this stairwell makes her voice sound ethereal.
Non-consensual deepfake videos, that humiliate and demean women, are racking up millions of views on mainstream porn sites. Nothing is being done about them.
"Great literature is one of two stories," we often quote Leo Tolstoy as saying: "a man goes on a journey or a stranger comes to town." Maybe so — or maybe there are precisely 37.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt dishes to Sean Evans about a disastrous audition that he'll never forget.
Video games, like many parts of modern life rooted in technology, are often built with open-source code. What if the licenses to use that code suddenly restricted who could use it, and told big corporations…"no"?
In the 1950s and 60s, the once upper class and prestigious Black community of Sugar Hill in Jacksonville, was chosen by city officials to be levelled to make way for a multi-lane expressway.
This really should have been the official music video.
Some states are great to live in, but not so great to die in.
Pedestrian deaths aren't random. And they disproportionately impact marginalized people who can't demand reform.
The story of how this 19-year-old lion became known as a love machine.
If your childhood vision of police is all pet rescues and tinfoil badges, Friendly's "copaganda" did its job.
Analysis of 1.5 billion cells from this rare case found no trace of the virus. Some rare people may essentially be able to cure themselves of HIV infections.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."
While dodging accusations of communism, Charlotte Serber made the nuclear bomb possible.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.