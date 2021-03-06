30 Musicians Got Together To Do A Jam Session To The Mii Channel Theme, And It's An Absolute Bop
The famous Mii Channel Theme, heard when playing the Wii, gets totally funkified.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
Banksy revealed he was the culprit behind a mural on a prison wall with help from "The Joy Of Painting" host Bob Ross.
Liquid nitrogen makes breaking things easy because the water content they hold becomes ice and easily shatters. However that isn't true for a lot of things, like a sheet of steel which The Action Lab learns the hard way.
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Sacha Baron Cohen took an unexpected direction when the actor's "side business" of selling vaccines to celebrities went south.
There's this unbelievable tenderness the cat has towards its owner.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned heads when she raised $5 million in relief efforts for Texas families hit hard by the winter storm. With this much sway, is AOC's rise to further power unstoppable?
Larger men in Hollywood are expected to grin and bear constant jokes and scrutiny about their weight.
Crunching the numbers from the Internet Movie Database, NetCredit put together a map of the most filmed landmarks in each country.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Josh Pieters and Archie Manners set up a fake production company and got royal family experts to weigh in on Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (which hasn't aired yet.)
An unexpected window into our complicated past.
The plants themselves are wonderful, but what they're growing in can look cool too.
Laoshu505000, who recently passed away, pioneered the Foreign Language Roadrunning method which became an integral part of becoming a polyglot.
None of them involve money.
Stevie Martin demonstrates what it's always like to print from an Epson printer.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) drew flak for the way she voted no against raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15.
Even if you don't care about the royals (which, fair enough), this is a remarkable illustration of how the UK's tabloids operate.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) broke with Democrats to vote in favor of the amendment and Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-Alaska) broke with Republicans to vote against it.
Watch this kid obliterate the competition with his sick moves.
Eating three meals a day isn't the natural order of things-it's an invention of the formalized labor market and industrialized food processing. If you've started eating differently after a year stuck at home, you shouldn't feel weird about it.
Ze Frank explains how some animals are able to camouflage themselves into their surroundings in the rainforest.
Unless you're living in Huntersville, North Carolina, you may be blissfully unaware that the U.S.'s biggest gasoline spill since 1997 happened this past summer.
The best cinematic performances don't share some standard of craft or technique; what they have in common is a feeling of invention and discovery, of emotional depth and power, and a sense of self-consciousness regarding the idea and the art of performance itself.
Australian comedy duo Hamish and Andy see how far they can go on a dry tank of gas and have the absolute time of their lives.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
The Trigger Point Rocker not only helps with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This will haunt Granit Xhaka for the rest of his life.
3D Printers can be overwhelmingly expensive, but you can get started with this clever, simple model for a reasonable asking price.
Flint and Tinder's waxed trucker jacket is an all-time best seller over at Huckberry, so this 20% discount is big news.
Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.
With four-way stretch and water resistance, these versatile joggers are just as well suited for early morning runs as for lounging around on Sunday afternoons. Heck, you might even mistake them for your chinos.
They think they're being clever, but we see right through it
It's moving time again, unfortunately. You'd like to stay in Brooklyn, but mostly the room just needs to be affordable. A curious listing beckons from the Craigslist apartments-for-rent page: $600 per month in Brooklyn Heights? It turns out to be in the prettiest part of the neighborhood, near the intersection of Cranberry and Henry Streets.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, as well as in theaters — from "Ray and the Last Dragon" to "Coming 2 America" to the "WandaVision" finale.
A woman upset with contemporary music looks back on some of the questionable lyrics of hits from the 1990s.
Vaccine scolding is the perfect end to a year of policing from people who would rather judge people on an individual level than interrogate the systems and institutions that make the rules.
Investors appear to be reconsidering the electric carmaker's high share price as other automakers gain market share.
Here's a hilarious compilation of Julia Morris, co-host of Australia's "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" pioneering the art of the whimsical television introduction.
Millions of hearts fail each year. Why can't we replace them?
This week's characters also include a sports reporter who fiercely defended the merits of unpaid internships, a governor whose tweet single-handedly got "I HATE IT HERE" to trend and more.
Intimacy between two people is like ping-pong, but with three people, it's like volleying a ball with no net, and no blueprint. That openness has changed my life.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
The electrical grids that connect parts of America are some of the "biggest machines ever built." But because Texas opted out of the big grids, they decided to go in alone and don't have to follow the same regulations as the others. And without the help of others, Texas went dark during the storm.
The image all those right-wing influencers were sharing of the original Lola Bunny is actually pornographic fan art. Whoops!
Vaccines are rolling out with increasing speed, but we'll also need effective treatments, because new coronavirus cases will be a worldwide reality for years to come. Enter Jacob Glanville, a maverick San Francisco immunologist who believes he's found an unparalleled path to healing.
From Yukon Gold to Baby Creamers, here's a useful explainer for cooking with every type of potato.
"For many people, the fact that teenage girls like something — whether that something is Taylor Swift or One Direction or 'Twilight' — is a reason to write it off completely," said YA author and blogger Kerry Winfrey.
The visitors to Lisa's backyard don't know they are being photographed and so they let their personalities shine for the camera.
Directors Luka Hrgović & Dino Julius put together a Hollywood quality short film on a shoestring budget. (Via BoingBoing)
Despite phones having incredible cameras, these five photographers are choosing to go low-res and old school with Nintendo's 23-year-old Game Boy Camera.
An illusion called "superior mirage" caused the vessel to look like it was hovering above the sea.
A cop from Neodesha, Kansas performs a bit while braving the snow.