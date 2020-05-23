Recommended

'NOT A COOK BUT A CHEF'

theparisreview.org

James Hemings' talents had been nurtured by Jefferson who took him to France & gave him a first-rate culinary education from Europe's most illustrious chefs. Yet, every moment he spent in Jefferson's kitchens, he did so in servitude.

