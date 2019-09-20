Mechanic Revives A Junk 1969 Ford Ranchero And Turns It Into A Working Vehicle
Here's how Jennings Motor sports painstakingly revived a dilapidated 1969 Ford Ranchero.
Here's how Jennings Motor sports painstakingly revived a dilapidated 1969 Ford Ranchero.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
On Sunday, August 28, cars at the front of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series got loose after some rain and set off a chaotic chain reaction.
Dairy is generally known for two things: building strong bones, and causing breakouts. But is it true that dairy has deleterious effects on the skin? Here's what dermatologists say.
We all drew this S but nobody remembers why. Here's the definitive investigation. (From 2019)
It's called "Midnights," and the Swifties are losing their minds.
This week, a letter writer who lets a friend's virulently racist comments "roll like water off my back," a proselytizing former boss and political yard sign drama.
Here's how Jennings Motor sports painstakingly revived a dilapidated 1969 Ford Ranchero.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth jump into George Miller's "Mad Max" universe in new "Furiosa" set photos.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
A guy babysitting his friend's kitten attempts to see if a cat communication tool actually works…and it seemingly does.
In a forbidding Wyoming desert, scientists and fortune hunters search for the surprisingly intact remains of horses and other creatures that lived long ago.
In a 22-minute video posted to YouTube Sunday, Britney Spears shared emotional revelations from her conservatorship, which was terminated in December.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
A virtual performance pretty much entirely aimed at those folks that spent their entire lifesavings on NFTs earlier this year.
Support for climate policies is double what people think, new study says.
Since the beginning of Hollywood's golden age, the concept of "when animals attack" has thrilled audiences. Here's a breakdown of why this concept has proved so prevalent to this day.
At Sunday's 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, rapper Nicki Minaj delivered a medley of her biggest hits before accepting the Video Vanguard Award.
The demolition marked a rare win for activists over big and allegedly corrupt developers.
Austin McConnell takes a look at the surprisingly ample selection of Harry Potter rip-off movies and they're so bad, they're hilarious.
There are 17 dragons in HBO's new "Game of Thrones" prequel, each with its own quirks and intricacies.
From a "Lord of the Rings" prequel to a controversial drama about Boris Johnson and the return of hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary," here are this month's unmissable new releases.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Magnus Carlsen is the highest-rated chess player in history and widely considered to be the greatest chess player of all time. How does he do it?
Breaking down the night's highest highs and lowest lows at the self-described "biggest music party of the year."
This reimagined hourglass has raised well over $150K on Kickstarter, and we love the simple elegance.
Starting your day with a drizzle is a miserable experience. Upgrade your shower head, and get the pressure you really want.
Turns out, he's a really good sport about it. He also finds it as funny as we all did.
Nasa's original moon mission photographs, kept locked in a freezer in Houston, are some of the most vital artefacts of human endeavour. Now, they have been remastered for a new century.
Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) acknowledged that Donald Trump should have handed over the classified documents when he was asked.
Moviegoers across the country will have the chance to see a film for $3 at their local theater next weekend in an inaugural event dubbed "National Cinema Day" as the industry attempts to climb back to its pre-pandemic success.
Safe, endless, auto-playing content.
One man's journey to find an alternative that halves the amount of calories. Good luck, sir; we salute you.
From Blake Masters in Arizona to Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, Republicans in key 2022 races have floated changes to the popular retirement benefits program.
Flying wings seemed like the next frontier of aircraft design. What happened?
"Snark" communities that congregate around a particular person or celebrity have become increasingly toxic, with one about YouTuber Trisha Paytas causing alarm in the creator community.
Everyone will probably gain something from the updated vaccines. Here's how to make the most of it.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone reviews Donald Trump's defense for his removal and retention of classified documents and explores whether that will fly in a court of law.
"Therein lies the problem with #StopAsianHate. It has a limited definition of what racism toward us looks and feels like on a daily basis."
Dugongs, or sea cows, are thought to have inspired tales of mythical mermaids.
This French ad for Canal describes "March of the Penguins" in a unique way.
The "male friendship recession" is having dire consequences.
Texas, the largest state to restrict abortions, now has three significant bans on the books, setting up a potential legal minefield.
As The Wire's breakout character, Michael K. Williams felt invincible — leaving him vulnerable to his real-life demons.
In honor of the date, August 27th, and Tiger Woods gracing the cover of a new golf game, let's celebrate with a fun Conan clip.
Mercedes released specs on the EQS's air filtration system last year. But seeing a video of it gives you better perspective.
A few videos we tried to run were taken down off of YouTube, and this is the best we could think of. Which honestly, is still better than most videos on the internet.
Allegations of inappropriate behavior in his life offstage contrast with Butler's virtuous public reputation. In lengthy comments, the frontman claims his extramarital relationships were consensual.
We have the usual round-up of sports bloopers this week, but also, a LOT on the saga of this mad man who uses a hot dog as a straw. Yankee fans, I swear…