How This Toaster From The 1940s Perfectly Toasts Frozen Bread
Here's how an antique toaster automatically toasts frozen bread without needing the user to change its settings.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Skype could've been the top app for video conferencing. But instead, we're all on Zoom. What went wrong?
Duisburg Public Services brought their tap water to Evian-les-Bains to prove a point.
The outtakes from "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" are a pure delight.
Angus Deveson of Maker's Muse tests whether this older cockatoo named Popeye can figure out this puzzle.
To fill the void of conventional sports, Jelle's Marble Runs' Marbula E series is a thrilling wonder to behold, replete with commentary from professional announcers Greg Woods and Jack Nicholls.
San Franciscans are hearing ethereal sounds emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge caused by "wind hitting new sidewalk railing slats."
Once they earned a blank check, Pixar went and made a daring and strange science fiction romance starring robots. This is "WALL-E" revisited.
It's a decision that could have dire repercussions on efforts to keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic and other global public health threats.
In Philadelphia, thousands of protesters marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement stretching from the city's art museum to City Hall.
Towns from Washington state to Indiana have seen armed groups begin patrolling the streets after rumors spread on social media about an antifa invasion.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content on an 82-inch television is truly unbelievable.
The NFL's public shift on the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to a Friday video from commissioner Roger Goodell condemning racism and admitting wrongdoing, started with an Instagram DM.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Citizens of the world share some of the most forbidden customs in their culture.
Your hands can be hotbeds for germs, which is why it's a good idea to keep them covered during this pandemic. These disposable gloves fit on easily so you can stay safe throughout your day.
Nordic police and prisons are so wildly different than American ones that it's fair to say they are not even the same kind of institutions.
A look at one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world, a case study in the longevity of electric cars.
Police unions have become increasingly rightwing as a backlash to the Obama administration and Black Lives Matter — and that's bad news for the cities they police.
Rubber bullets fired on protesters can kill. So why are we using them?
The King Of Random hosts live out every kids dream and see what happens when you dump the entire bottle of detergent into the wash.
Cinestate producer Adam Donaghey ("A Ghost Story") was arrested for raping a minor. But audio of him sexually harassing a crewmember has been making the rounds for years.
Puritan Medical Products said it will have to discard the swabs, a company spokeswoman told USA TODAY in response to questions about the visit.
Joe Biden overcame a rocky start to officially secure enough delegates to lock up the Democratic presidential nomination.
Don't try this in your local sewer.
Late in the evening on June 5, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removed two stories from its website that were shared earlier in the day on the paper's social media platform.
Facebook and Twitter might have the bells and whistles, but the word processing doc's simplicity and accessibility have made it a winning tool.
A YouTuber found a large rusty nail in his back yard and went to town on it.
The economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has hit the startup tech sector in the United States particularly hard. Here's an infographic that demonstrates the scale of jobs lost.
Privacy fears may keep people from downloading proximity apps.
Really, if "Saturday Night Live" was trying to put together a sketch about inept bike cops, they couldn't have scripted it better than this.
This CyberPower tower-style UPS has 12 outlets, a hefty battery and PFC sine wave output to keep your gear operating normally.
An engineer made a high-tech golf club that automatically corrects your swing and customizes itself to become any iron.
With National Guard troops being housed in Washington DC hotels to assuage protests, and Mayor Muriel Bowser saying she wants out-of-state troops to leave the city, perhaps the Third Amendment isn't quite as quaint as we all once thought.
When the U.S. government's official jobs report for May came out on Friday, it included a note at the bottom saying there had been a major "error" indicating that the unemployment rate likely should be higher than the widely reported 13.3 percent rate.
How does a photocopier see a lenticular lensed photo with animation effects?
For centuries, Catholic priests have anointed the dying with oil. The ritual has become extraordinarily difficult during the coronavirus pandemic. But in rare instances priests have still been able to offer last rites.
Often ranked as one of the deadliest cities in America, Camden, New Jersey, ended 2017 with its lowest homicide rate since the 1980s.
Leo Rodgers is the irrepressible gravel-racing hero we all need right now.
This wily stray cat sitting outside a grocery store in Mexico got a compassionate animal lover to buy her treats.
Two dozen experts explain why.
Members of the White House press corps became the latest political prop in President Trump's quest to reopen the country on Friday.
A grandma had a hilarious reaction after nailing this water bottle flip.
That a budget hotel has become a makeshift medical facility offering unproven antibody tests highlights the gaps in regulatory oversight at the local, state and federal levels during this pandemic.
The film was criticized by star Viola Davis in 2018, and its renewed popularity in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests has drawn criticism from black activists on social media.
Enjoy this Lego hobbyist's model train's journey through a forest, with the soothing sounds of birds singing.
Police brutality and the coronavirus pandemic are two health crises that disproportionately impact black Americans. Architects, who take an oath to protect the "health, safety, and welfare" of the public, must be part of the solution.
The image of the elderly man bleeding on the pavement is disturbing, but what's even more troubling is that none of the police officers appear to be helping him. One officer makes a move to apparently assist the man, but another cop pulls him away in one of the most callous things ever captured on video.