Watch A Uniquely Engineered Crosskart With 160 Horsepower Shoot Its Way Uphill At A Breakneck Pace
Blink and you might miss it.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
The lessons from his presidency show that a quick retreat to the past can be just a mirage
My pod makes me feel like I can stay in lockdown for much longer.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
All it takes for a chill sitch to turn into a bad sitch is a hastily-pressed brake pedal.
Many states are lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social and business activity that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Experts are keeping a close eye on whether states that have reopened are seeing an uptick in cases or a worsening in other key metrics.
A new story released on Star Wars's official website says that after George Lucas saw "The Empire Strikes Back," he asked for a few tweaks to the film's ending.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
Hailed "eccentric" by critics, director Bong's first English language film "Snowpiercer" was a dystopian thriller that was almost killed by Harvey Weinstein. Now, it feels more prescient than ever.
Experts debate whether the potential risks outweigh any hypothetical benefits.
But kudos to the driver for averting what would have been a great disaster.
The podcast built a loyal audience. So did its hosts. But in the past month, the "Call Her Daddy" empire has tumbled, exposing the inevitable issues media companies face when their star employees morph into powerful influencers.
Some people who have survived the coronavirus describe being shunned by relatives and friends, rather than being celebrated.
Animators are not just behind-the-scenes workers, they enact, visualize and direct the characters we see on screen.
A four-day week could help people get back to work safely — and there are plenty of other reasons why it's a good idea, too.
This is the inside tale of Michael Jordan's deep family history, back to Wilmington, North Carolina, down a tiny stretch of rural Highway 117, where five generations of Jordans came before him.
"The strike was blinding and deafening and the smell of used model rocket engines lingered for some time afterwards."
For people in the military, neither drinking beer nor using social media is newsworthy on its own. But Untappd users log hundreds, often thousands of time-stamped location data points.
Jason Derulo has seriously intensified his TikTok presence during quarantine. He's got special effects, a new song and a controversy.
A nurse, who got stuck in quarantine at the nursing home she was working at, checked in with her dog over the phone and she was extremely happy to see her.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO's response to the coronavirus pandemic is starting to alienate his fans.
Somebody give his a "father of the year" award right now.
The sinister-sounding Sigma Group existed for one purpose: Bringing peace to the streets of Greece.
How the billionaire philanthropist displaced George Soros as the chief bogeyman of the right.
A roundup of the best sketches of the 45th season of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" featuring Eddie Murphy, John Mulaney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Styles and more.
We can't decide if this is horrifying or hilarious, but we know it's ingenious, for sure.
The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically transformed the global retail industry landscape. Here's a data visualization of which brands have grown and declined the most.
The strange psychology that shapes your reactions.
Sometimes all a car needs is a through washing and detailing to be restored to a beautiful, pristine state.
All the differences you'll find between the fast food restaurant here and overseas.
Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are about to star in the biggest spaceflight event of the decade.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
What happens when you're quarantined in a crumbling home in a remote village where you barely speak the language and can't get home to your loved ones? Does life quickly become a nightmare?
From the people who brought you the iPhone: a whole new theatrical experience.
Deep into quarantine, the test kitchen staff share their iterations of the comfort-food staple.
Azcrac and you shall receive.
The coronavirus is coursing through different parts of the U.S. in different ways, making the crisis harder to predict, control, or understand.
Horsepower ain't cheap but Donut Media crunched the numbers and found the cars with the best horsepower without breaking the bank.
"Each species that we photograph is precious, irreplaceable, and in my mind, has a basic right to exist."
Amid toilet paper shortages, many Americans are making the switch — but does all the fuss about bidets really hold water?
The Montana musician performs this cut off Nirvana's "In Utero" with a very scenic backdrop.
Months into the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of forgotten cruise ship employees have no idea when they'll be back on land.
In this 1956 clip, British hairdresser Raymond Bessone shows off the two-tone hair style, "expected to become very popular."