Virtuoso Shows Off His Decades Of Harpsichord Mastery In Less Than Five Minutes
Vinheteiro shows off some ridiculous harpsichord skills.
Vinheteiro shows off some ridiculous harpsichord skills.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The spiritual successor to "That '70s Show," Netflix's new "That '90s Show" will feature familiar guest stars as a new generation discovers the basement.
Inflation has been pushing prices up all year, but economists and politicians don't agree on where it's coming from.
Vinheteiro shows off some ridiculous harpsichord skills.
For some, the lingering symptoms from long COVID are worse than the initial bout of the virus.
He was so damaged, and yet he showed us so much of the world.
Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin in "The Office", discusses one of the show's most iconic scenes — and shares a never-before-told secret about the chili pot.
The EX90 ushers in a new era of lidar-driven safety tech for Volvo. But if it's nearly the same as the Polestar 3 underneath, how can the brand stand out?
Don't sleep on a discount this big. Elm Sleep's hybrid mattresses are getting big price cuts through November 30. Plus, you'll get two of their resort pillows for free.
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
Missouri's largest building, 909 Chestnut, was once used by AT&T and housed 4,800 workers. However, since 2017 it's been vacant. Here's why.
Stop! Or my robot will shoot!
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Two drivers attempt to race the track in a car without brakes to see if they can mould themselves into more efficient drivers.
"My Dutch friend Lars taught me to appreciate the most radical team in World Cup history — and that their tactics could be meaningful far beyond the pitch."
Bo Boddie, Jon Spurney, Ken Marino, Eduardo Penna, Beth Dover and Joe Lo Truglio joined Weird Al and David Wain for a quick, fun jam.
The breakout star of '"The White Lotus" should be a bona fide leading lady.
Smoking has become considerably less popular among young adults over the last two decades.
Brian Baumgartner had the best reaction when the biggest Kevin fan in the world visited him at Dunder Con.
Jon Ferry sells old bones used in the teaching of medicine. But the medical bone trade has a murky history of exploitation.
If you've been talking sh*t about your colleagues on Twitter, then you're probably in this dataset.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Techniques from Kirigami, a Japanese paper folding art, are being used to make robots more malleable and comprehensive.
Julia Fox, Winnie Harlow and the USA footballer Sergiño Dest are among the big names choosing a look associated with ageing. What's behind the trend?
Made in the good ol' US of A, these gifts are well-suited to any rough and tumble Americano on your list.
If you're paying an absurd amount of money for a phone, you might as well protect it, right?
Linesmen in soccer games no longer need have the pressure to get calls right because they have next-level tech that's giving them hyper-accurate results.
Two intrepid BuzzFeed Australia journalists order the same meal as the car ahead of them and rate their choices.
"A lot of people have trouble actually keeping track of what they owe and when," says Bloomberg's Paulina Cachero.
Not long ago, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, was all set to assume power. But his ambitious young cousin had a ruthless plan to seize control for himself.
"Saturday Night Live's" James Austin Johnson turned into Bob Dylan, and revealed how he perfected his Trump impersonation.
"Immunity debt" can explain this year's eye-popping cold and flu season — but it can also be dangerously misinterpreted.
A study of planning applications in Louisville offers a window into the racial dynamics around rezonings made by city planning bodies.
Footage captured from onboard different helicopters shows the extent of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption.
An exciting multiplayer Discord game asks you to find things in the multiverse through an AI image generator. The hallucinatory results could mark a new frontier for AI art.
The disappearance of federal stimulus checks is translating to smaller tax refunds next year.
Discussing the Oscars slap controversy, Will Smith tells Trevor Noah, "that's not who I want to be."
Iranian players and their fans in Qatar face a high-stakes question: Should they express their support for protestors back home?
Russian efforts to recruit accused rapists and murderers for Vladimir Putin's floundering war is now going global, two insiders revealed to The Daily Beast.
If you've ever needed a sign from the universe to get a pet, consider this it.
People are putting up with mouse infestations, hostile housemates and scumbag estate agents — all because there's nowhere else to go.
"I'm afraid to bring it up."
Kathryn Hahn tells Jimmy Kimmel she had crushes on "all the Amish boys" when she was younger.
No, drowning your sorrows is not it.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic "boot."
The answer is all to do with plants.
Many schools have given up on crafting inclusive and informative sex education. These websites and activists are filling in the gaps.
The stakes for tonight's match are high as a win will catapult Iran into the elimination stage for the very first time.