After withdrawing from the all-around competition in Tokyo, Simone Biles's decision has shed new light on how elite athletes are coping with stress, burnout and fatigue.

The Lede

Simone Biles, considered among the world's best gymnasts, turned heads when she withdrew from the all-around gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles and other elite athletes like Naomi Osaka have started to make decisions regarding their mental health more public and are ushering in a new era of transparency in sport.

Key Details

  • Biles received support from the USA gymnastics team who recognized "her bravery in prioritizing her well-being" and her sponsors also stood in support of her decision.
  • Former pro-sports executive Eric Kussin says long-term stress and trauma weigh heavily on the central nervous system, making it harder to execute routine tasks.
  • Psychologist Courtney Walton adds that the high-intensity expectation of continuous success from fans and colleagus can also worsen an athtlete's mental makeup.

