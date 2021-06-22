MINDING YOUR BUSINESS
Why Simone Biles And Other Elite Athletes Are Burned Out
Submitted by Adwait via vice.com
The Lede
Simone Biles, considered among the world's best gymnasts, turned heads when she withdrew from the all-around gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles and other elite athletes like Naomi Osaka have started to make decisions regarding their mental health more public and are ushering in a new era of transparency in sport.
Key Details
- Biles received support from the USA gymnastics team who recognized "her bravery in prioritizing her well-being" and her sponsors also stood in support of her decision.
- Former pro-sports executive Eric Kussin says long-term stress and trauma weigh heavily on the central nervous system, making it harder to execute routine tasks.
- Psychologist Courtney Walton adds that the high-intensity expectation of continuous success from fans and colleagus can also worsen an athtlete's mental makeup.
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Ten Best Affordable Cities For US Retirees
After saving up for your retirement, you might consider these 10 affordable cities with good livability scores and low estimated annual expenditures.