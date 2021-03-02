493
Submitted by James Crugnale
Since the advent of analog TVs, channel 37 has always been static. Here's why.

The intentionally unused UHF channel 37 has been a source of intrigue for decades, with researchers requesting exclusive access to it and the Federal Communications Commission making it a verboten channel for broadcasters.

  • The University of Illinois requested that channel 37 be used for radio telescopes exclusively in 1960.
  • Paterson, New Jersey, attempted to request access to the channel a few years later. A compromise was briefly reached with the FCC that communities outside a 600-mile radius of the antenna could use channel 37, but nothing could air between midnight and 7 in the morning.
  • In the end, the FCC decided to order a ban on the channel in a win for scientists, which remains in effect to this day.

