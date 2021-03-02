Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Why Does Channel 37 Not Exist?
The LedeThe intentionally unused UHF channel 37 has been a source of intrigue for decades, with researchers requesting exclusive access to it and the Federal Communications Commission making it a verboten channel for broadcasters.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
This Small Town Shows How QAnon Is Quietly Going Mainstream
Why Did Hundreds Of K-Pop Songs Suddenly Disappear From Spotify?
In Defense Of The Tomato Sandwich