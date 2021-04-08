TIME AFTER TIME
What The Missing Page Of The CIA's Gateway Report Says About Astral Projection
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com
The LedeOver the years, numerous people have filed FOIA requests to access the missing page in the CIA's "Analysis and Assessment of The Gateway Process" report. Writer Thobey Campion was finally able to get a hold of it. Here's what the missing page — page 25 in a 28-page-long report — says.
Key Details
- The Gateway Report relies heavily on the teaching of Robert Monroe, a radio broadcasting executive known for his work on researching "out-of-body experiences."
- An integral part of the Gateway Process deals with exposing people to certain audio frequencies to help them achieve elevated states of consciousness.
- Page 25 talks about how the Gateway method can assist us in interfacing with the universe and unleashing ourselves from "left brain, linear and quantitative" ways of reasoning.