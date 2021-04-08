Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
TIME AFTER TIME

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com

In 2003, the CIA declassified a mysterious report on the Gateway Process, a method meant to help people potentially achieve astral projection. One page of the report, however, was missing.

The Lede

Over the years, numerous people have filed FOIA requests to access the missing page in the CIA's "Analysis and Assessment of The Gateway Process" report. Writer Thobey Campion was finally able to get a hold of it. Here's what the missing page — page 25 in a 28-page-long report — says.

Key Details

  • The Gateway Report relies heavily on the teaching of Robert Monroe, a radio broadcasting executive known for his work on researching "out-of-body experiences."
  • An integral part of the Gateway Process deals with exposing people to certain audio frequencies to help them achieve elevated states of consciousness.
  • Page 25 talks about how the Gateway method can assist us in interfacing with the universe and unleashing ourselves from "left brain, linear and quantitative" ways of reasoning.