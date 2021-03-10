383
'I'M NOT THE BEST'

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
I was a child genius. Now I'm an average adult.

The Lede

When she was five years old, Angel Martinez was diagnosed by a psychologist to have the reading skills of a ninth-grader and the abstract reasoning ability of a 13-year-old. Her ability to write and illustrate stories at a very young age had also earned her media exposure in the Philippines. But by the time, Martinez enrolled in college, her experience at school started to become different.

