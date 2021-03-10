Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
What It Was Like Growing Up As A 'Gifted Child'
The LedeWhen she was five years old, Angel Martinez was diagnosed by a psychologist to have the reading skills of a ninth-grader and the abstract reasoning ability of a 13-year-old. Her ability to write and illustrate stories at a very young age had also earned her media exposure in the Philippines. But by the time, Martinez enrolled in college, her experience at school started to become different.
