AIR ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION
This $400 Motorcycle Airbag Vest Won't Activate If You Miss A Subscription Payment
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com
The LedeThe Ai-1 Airbag Vest from Klim, a motorcycle apparel company, is composed of a vest and a small black detection module that will inflate the vest if it senses a crash. In order for the vest to work, you have to unlock the module by paying either $400 upfront or $12/month (or $120/year). If you don't pay the subscription fee, the vest won't be functional, according to a Klim representative.
Key Details
- If for some reason your credit card is declined while you're subscribed, there's a 30-day grace period before the vest is deactivated.
- Klim's communication manager described the service as similar to a cell phone plan: "If a person stops paying for a service, that service has to be suspended."
- According to Klim, the vest was designed this way since some people don't ride year-round and might only need a functional vest for a couple months a year.