CRYING OVER SPILT INK
Tattoos To Avoid Getting For Future Regret, According To Tattooists
The Lede
There are some tattoos that age poorly, like Harry Potter symbolism or meme tributes, but that never stops people from getting inked. Here's what some tattoo artists think are bad ideas and what one tattoo artists says his worst work was.
Key Details
- Lucie, 24, says red-ink tattoos will fade out of fashion soon and that art with super thin lines will eventually spread out and look bad.
- Ben, 28, says one of the most unusual things he's ever tattooed on someone was an Armitage Shanks logo, which is a company that makes toilets and urinals.
- Samalandra, 31, says minimal ink trends of things like moons, dots and astrology symbols at spots like behind the ear, to the side of your ribs and on fingers will lose its appeal.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney And Wrexham: 'It Feels Like Something Magical Is About To Happen'
The Hollywood stars have visited the Welsh non-League club for the first time and... they get it