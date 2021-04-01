CONSPIRACY 101
Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Investigation Has Bizarre Link To Missing FBI Agent
The LedeAccording to documents and text exchanges published by The Washington Examiner, the Gaetz family was provided the alleged details of a grand jury hearing in which "at least one underage female... testified that Congressman Gaetz [had] paid her to engage in sexual activities." The alleged extortionists sought $25 million from the Gaetzes to "clandestinely obtain the release" of the missing agent — and, thereby, to make Matt Gaetz's "future legal and political problems go away."
Key Details
- The documents received by the Gaetz family also claim the FBI had obtained images of the congressman "involved in a sexual orgy with underage prostitutes."
- Matt's father Don Gaetz says he was approached by a man named Bob Kent who the elder Gaetz says promised to make the investigation into his son disappear in exchange for $25M in a plan called "Project Homecoming."
- The $25M was allegedly to be used to rescue Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran in 2007.