Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Six Reasons Why Google Maps Is The Creepiest App On Your Phone
Other articles and videos you might like
That Time John McAfee Developed One Of The First Social Networks
10 Questions For A Holocaust Survivor
20 Years Later, The World That Launched The ISS Is Gone