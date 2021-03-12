Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Popular Female Japanese Biker Turns Out To Be 50-Year-Old Man On FaceApp
The LedeThe Japanese variety show "Monday Late Show" recently revealed that the popular Twitter account @azusagakuyuki belongs not to a female Japanese biker, as the photos posted by the account would suggest, but to a 50-year-old man who had been using FaceApp to alter his age and gender. However, even before the episode of "Monday Late Show" had aired, eagle-eyed Twitter users were pointing out that there were signs @azusagakuyuki was not who they seemed.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
The Guide To Being Good In Bed, For Straight Men
All Kinds Of Marine Animals Are Mysteriously Circling In Bizarre Discovery
The Reddit Forum Where Adult Virgins Meet Up To Pop Their Cherry