WHAT A REVEAL

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
His thousands of Twitter followers are shook by the plot twist.

The Lede

The Japanese variety show "Monday Late Show" recently revealed that the popular Twitter account @azusagakuyuki belongs not to a female Japanese biker, as the photos posted by the account would suggest, but to a 50-year-old man who had been using FaceApp to alter his age and gender. However, even before the episode of "Monday Late Show" had aired, eagle-eyed Twitter users were pointing out that there were signs @azusagakuyuki was not who they seemed.

Key Details

  • In a photo posted by @azusagakuyuki on Feb. 11, the motorcycle's side mirror revealed the reflection of a man.
  • The biker himself tweeted out, "Hey, check out tonight's 'Monday Late Show'" ahead of the grand reveal. His followers seem to be enjoying the plot twist, with one Twitter user saying, "It's been a while since I've enjoyed TV like this."
  • In Japan, the reveal has led to other Twitter users uploading images of their faces altered by FaceApp.

