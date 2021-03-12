88
+ digg
A LONG TIME COMING

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Messing up our planet is now messing up women's fertility, and men's sperm count and penis size.

The Lede

In her latest book, environmental epidemiologist Dr. Shanna H. Swan points out that pollutants and chemicals we encounter in everyday products are causing multiple fertility issues, such as decreasing semen quality and shrinking penis sizes. They can also affect people's libido.

Key Details

  • According to a study Swan co-authored, sperm count in Western countries fell by 59 percent between 1973 and 2011.
  • The chemicals phthalate, BPA, parabens and atrazine, commonly found in plastics, toys, beauty products, herbicide and even ATM receipts are though to be the main culprits behind human beings' increasing fertility issues.
  • One way to reduce our exposure to these harmful chemicals to is to reduce our plastic usage and buy more organic produce.

Other articles and videos you might like