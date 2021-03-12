Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Pollution Is Shrinking Human Penises, Warns Scientist
The LedeIn her latest book, environmental epidemiologist Dr. Shanna H. Swan points out that pollutants and chemicals we encounter in everyday products are causing multiple fertility issues, such as decreasing semen quality and shrinking penis sizes. They can also affect people's libido.
Key Details
The Source
