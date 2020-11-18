Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Mysterious Monolith Update: Third Monolith Appears Atop California Mountain
The LedeA third monolith, similar to those found in Utah and Romania over the last two weeks, has appeared on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
Secret Amazon Reports Expose Company Spying On Labor, Environmental Groups
What Your Favourite Christmas Film Says About You
Five Questions About 'Fleets', The Function That's Going To Make Twitter Way Hornier