121
+ digg
AIN'T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
A third unexplained gigantic metal monolith has been placed atop a mountain in California.

The Lede

A third monolith, similar to those found in Utah and Romania over the last two weeks, has appeared on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.

Key Details

  • Unlike the Utah monolith, which was placed firmly in the ground, the Pine Mountain monolith “could be knocked over with a firm push," according to The Astacadero News.
  • Its placement atop the 1300-foot hill remains unexplained.
  • The original Utah monolith was removed by a group of slackliners-turned-environmentalists just 10 days after its discovery.

Other articles and videos you might like