Marjorie Taylor Greene Believes In Frazzledrip, QAnon's Wildest Conspiracy
The LedeThe newly elected GOP congresswoman was discovered to have endorsed a Facebook message about the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory in 2018. The "frazzledrip" conspiracy falsely claims that a video shows Hilary Clinton and former Clinton aide Huma Abedin raping and mutilating a child in a Satanic blood ritual sacrifice. The conspiracy also claims that Clinton later ordered the murders of several NYPD officers who had seen the video as part of a cover-up operation.
Key Details
The Source
