Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Greene has repeatedly tried to distance herself from QAnon, but she has never disowned the conspiracy movement.

The Lede

The newly elected GOP congresswoman was discovered to have endorsed a Facebook message about the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory in 2018. The "frazzledrip" conspiracy falsely claims that a video shows Hilary Clinton and former Clinton aide Huma Abedin raping and mutilating a child in a Satanic blood ritual sacrifice. The conspiracy also claims that Clinton later ordered the murders of several NYPD officers who had seen the video as part of a cover-up operation.

Key Details

  • On her Facebook account, Greene had posted on a picture of the mother of Miosotis Familia, a Bronx police officer who was killed in 2017. Someone commented underneath the post that Familia had been killed by Clinton.
  • Greene responded to the comment with "Yes Familia" and in another comment said, "The [mainstream media] disinformation warfare has won for too long!"
  • Greene's Facebook page also shows that she has supported messages calling for the execution of Democrat politicians.

