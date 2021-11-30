IT'S YOUR WORK, NOT YOUR FAMILY
Your Job Probably Has Perks You Aren't Using. Here's How To Make The Most Of Them
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vice.com
Any benefits your workplace offers are essentially part of your paycheck, and not taking advantage of them means giving money back to your employer for no reason. Here's how to use every perk your job has to offer.
- Use all of your PTO. On average, Americans only use half of their PTO. You're entitled to your allotted time off.
- Book appointments with every health provider your insurance allows. In particular, find a primary care doctor and be proactive about checkups.
- If you have a Health Savings Account, use it.
- Learn about your company's disability insurance. Whether you have short- or long-term disability, many employers pay for disability insurance that can cover part of your income for a period of time should you become sick or injured.
- Take advantage of retirement benefits. If your employer offers to match a 401(k), max it out if you're able — and even if you can't, try to contribute what you can regularly.
- Be a squeaky wheel. Companies don't want to have to fire and rehire someone: it's in their best interest to keep you happy and keep you as their employee. In keeping with this, use your company's HR department to your advantage.
- Learn about your employer's other perks. Some companies offer to cover professional development or education; some have commuter benefits; some will help pay for bicycle tune-ups if you bike to work. Read up on your employer's benefits and ask questions to make sure you're taking advantage of everything you can.
- Talk to coworkers and friends about the benefits and perks they get at other jobs and companies. This can help you figure out how to use your company's benefits as fully as you can, or learn what kinds of benefits people with similar jobs at different companies are getting.
