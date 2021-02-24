81
TOMAYTO, TOMAHTO

Submitted by James Crugnale
If you're a tomato sandwich hater, you're probably making them wrong.

The Lede

A viral tomato sandwich video has divided the internet into tomato sandwich lovers and tomato sandwich haters.

Key Details

  • Quenlin Blackwell unleashed a firestorm when she captioned a TikTok from Southern Living magazine showing how to make a tomato sandwich, "this is so f*cking vile."
  • Others came to the defense of the tomato sandwich, saying that the problem isn't tomato sandwiches but the quality of the tomatoes.
  • In a how-to article for Vice, Bettina Makalintal says that if you do it right, a tomato sandwich can be a beautiful thing.

