BRAGGING WRITES
How To Craft The Perfect Cover Letter
The LedeCover letters can be exhausting ("To whom it may concern") and confusing (What's even the point?) to write, but they allow recruiters to see the bigger picture, including understanding how you communicate and interact with others, what drives you and how you'd fit on the team. "A good cover letter doesn't summarize the resume that follows; it adds new details that aren't on the resume that explain why you’d excel at this job," says Alison Green, a columnist and VICE contributor.
Key Details
- Don't put off writing your letter till the very end of the application. Just get it done. Procrastinating can lead to anxiety and give you time to second-guess yourself.
- Include specific personal and professional achievements, especially if they came from former managers or clients.
- Don't hesitate to ask your others for assistance. "Talk to people who will remind you of what you've got to offer," says therapist Ashley McHan.