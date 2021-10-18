How To Avoid Common Home Workout Mistakes, According To Experts

Don't stock up on unnecessary equipment

Having space to set up a home gym doesn't mean you should jump right into it. You can do a lot with bodyweight training, which doesn't require equipment. "Bodyweight and resistance bands offer a lot," says personal trainer Lillie Bleasdale. To make bodyweight exercises more challenging, try the "time under tension" method, in which you extend the holding position for certain exercises, like squats, to get more out of them.

Avoid doing HIIT everyday

The daily 15-min high intensity interval training routine is overhyped, says personal trainer Meera Kumar. "It also puts a lot of stress on your body and it'll increase your levels of cortisol. You have to remember that exercising is a stressor, so you have to honor that recovery process." Kumar recommends doing it once or twice a week instead.

Try not to repeat your workout routine

You have to switch up your workouts with different routines so that your body doesn't get used to the same things. "You won't gain strength, you won't gain speed, or whatever your goals are, because you're just doing the same thing over and over again," says personal trainer and health coach Devinder Bains, who also suggests focusing on rotation and functional movements in your routine.

Keep your body moving when working out

You can do this by getting a walk in or doing something like yoga. After spending hours indoors, we often forget that basic movement also helps with recovery, and even a short walk around the block makes a difference.

Pay attention to your form and technique

At home, you have to be rigorous about making sure your form and technique are correct. "Notice where you might have a knee wobbling or something not quite in-line or tilted over to one side more than the other. Then work on it next time," says Bains.