NEW DECOUPLING JUST DROPPED

Submitted by Adwait
As modern couples choose to cohabit without tying the knot, splitting up after buying a house together has been dubbed the "millennial divorce."

The Lede

Couples in England who decided to purchase houses together without getting married now have to face the thorny question of who owns the property when their relationships no longer work.

Key Details

  • Since 2008, the number of cohabiting couple families in England has grown faster than married couple families.
  • For millennials, the purchasing of a house with a partner is seen as more important than tying the knot, especially given the costliness of a wedding.
  • Financial advisors, however, recommend signing a cohabitation agreement to ensure legal protection for both parties in the case of a split.

