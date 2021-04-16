'COLON COLLATERAL'
How Much Money Do 'Drag Race' Contestants Spend To Compete?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vice.com
The LedeFrom a Season 8 winner who spent a max of $6,000 to participate in "Drag Race" to current contestants spending up to $40,000, the financial burden of being on the show has gotten incredibly heavy — especially in a pandemic.
Key Details
- Historically, both drag culture broadly and "Drag Race" specifically have had more of a DIY spirit, relying on vintage clothing and creative skill.
- On "Drag Race," contestants have 2–4 weeks to prepare up to 25 individual outfits, including wigs, shoes and other makeup and accessories.
- Pressure has grown over time for contestants to flaunt the most elaborate and expensive costumes possible. During Season 2 of "Drag Race UK," RuPaul controversially scolded a contestant for wearing an H&M dress.