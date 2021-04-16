Picks Video Long Reads Tech
'COLON COLLATERAL'

Submitted by Molly Bradley via vice.com

As "RuPaul's Drag Race" has grown in popularity and become more elaborate and flashy, contestants have had to spend more of their own money just to hold their own onstage.

The Lede

From a Season 8 winner who spent a max of $6,000 to participate in "Drag Race" to current contestants spending up to $40,000, the financial burden of being on the show has gotten incredibly heavy — especially in a pandemic.

Key Details

  • Historically, both drag culture broadly and "Drag Race" specifically have had more of a DIY spirit, relying on vintage clothing and creative skill.
  • On "Drag Race," contestants have 2–4 weeks to prepare up to 25 individual outfits, including wigs, shoes and other makeup and accessories.
  • Pressure has grown over time for contestants to flaunt the most elaborate and expensive costumes possible. During Season 2 of "Drag Race UK," RuPaul controversially scolded a contestant for wearing an H&M dress.