CLOSE ENCOUNTERS

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
In his new book, Dr. Avi Loeb argues ‘Oumuamua, which passed by Earth in 2017, wasn’t a comet but rather alien technology.

The Lede

The fact that 'Oumuamua does not behave like any asteroid or comet humans have encountered before suggests there may be more to the interstellar object than meets the eye.

Key Details

  • Loeb says that 'Oumuamua could be aliens' attempt to make contact with Earth.
  • Previous academic research has concluded that 'Oumuamua is indeed odd in its color and the fact it didn't have comet-like propulsion.
  • Other scientists have argued, however, that it's highly unlikely that 'Oumuamua is a product of alien technology.

