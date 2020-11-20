25
+ digg
TRAPPED

Submitted by Molly Bradley
But the jail insists she's not being treated any differently than anyone else behind bars at the facility.

The Lede

Per a letter from lawyer Bobbi Sternheim, Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman currently detained for allegedly abetting Jeffrey Epstein's sexual assaults on young girls, has been suffering unduly harsh conditions in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Maxwell was put in quarantine after potential exposure to a detention center staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. Sternheim has already spoken up about the punishing conditions of Maxwell's imprisonment.

Key Details

  • Sternheim's letter claims that Maxwell is losing both hair and weight — upwards of 15 pounds — in prison.
  • The letter also claims that Maxwell has not been given the prison's standard meals and has had less phone time than other prisoners. Previously, Sternheim had said that guards were waking her every 15 minutes throughout the night with a flashlight.
  • Sternheim has complained that Maxwell's treatment is the result of misdirected animosity toward Epstein himself, who died in jail in August 2019.

Other articles and videos you might like