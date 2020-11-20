Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Ghislaine Maxwell Is *Still* Not Having A Good Time In Jail
The LedePer a letter from lawyer Bobbi Sternheim, Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman currently detained for allegedly abetting Jeffrey Epstein's sexual assaults on young girls, has been suffering unduly harsh conditions in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Maxwell was put in quarantine after potential exposure to a detention center staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. Sternheim has already spoken up about the punishing conditions of Maxwell's imprisonment.
Key Details
The Source
