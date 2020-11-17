83
SHE'S IN THE JAILHOUSE NOW

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
In a letter, her lawyers say she is woken up every 15 minutes and followed with a camera when she leaves her cell.

The Lede

Last week, Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim sent a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan outlining a number of her client's complaints.

Key Details

  • Per the letter, guards wake Maxwell up every 15 minutes throughout the night to make sure she's still breathing.
  • The letter also says that guards film her on the rare occasions when she is allowed to leave her cell.
  • "Ms. Maxwell has spent the entirety of her pretrial detention in de facto solitary confinement under the most restrictive conditions where she is excessively and invasively searched and is monitored 24 hours a day," Sternheim said in the letter.

