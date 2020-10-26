Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Amazon’s Surveillance Drones Violate FCC Rules. It's Time To Enforce Them
Other articles and videos you might like
The Man Who Helped Turn 4chan Into The Internet's Racist Engine
What I Saw Inside a Massive, Illegal Chinese Drug Lab
That Time John McAfee Developed One Of The First Social Networks