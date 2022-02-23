LEND A HAND
Want To Support The People In Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help
Submitted by Annie Johnson via npr.org
The Lede
It's natural to watch the news coming out of Ukraine and want to help innocent Ukrainians. Here are a list of charities and non-profit organizations asking for donations.
Key Details
- Charities that focus on families and children in need: UNICEF, Save The Children, Voices of Children
- Charities that focus on providing healthcare and tending to the wounded: Doctors Without Borders, Sunflower Of Peace, International Arm of the Red Cross
- Charity that helps those fleeing Ukraine: UN Refugee Agency
Additional submission from Annie Johnson:
'The Wendy Williams Show' Is Ending
Taking Willliams' time slot will be talk show veteran, Sherri Shepherd, who made the announcement on Williams' show this morning. Shepherd's new show will be called "Sherri."
Comments