LEND A HAND

Submitted by Annie Johnson via npr.org

Want To Support The People In Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help
Several organizations are asking for assistance in helping people affected by the Russian invasion.

The Lede

It's natural to watch the news coming out of Ukraine and want to help innocent Ukrainians. Here are a list of charities and non-profit organizations asking for donations.

Key Details

  • Charities that focus on families and children in need: UNICEF, Save The Children, Voices of Children
  • Charities that focus on providing healthcare and tending to the wounded: Doctors Without Borders, Sunflower Of Peace, International Arm of the Red Cross
  • Charity that helps those fleeing Ukraine: UN Refugee Agency

